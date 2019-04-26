Pot in Petaluma: Marijuana goes mainstream

The state levies a cultivation tax on all harvested cannabis that enters the market, a 15 percent excise tax on all cannabis purchases, and all sales are subject to state and local sales taxes. Still, total revenue for the calendar year 2018 was well shy of its $1 billion forecast.

David Drips’ eyes light up when he talks about his Nana, the woman that taught him how to farm, and still holds the title for growing the largest cannabis plant he’s ever seen.

A Petaluma native and navy veteran, Drips spent part of his childhood in Linden, a San Joaquin Valley town where his grandparents raised their own livestock and tilled the earth to provide food for their family, friends and neighbors.

“She was a master grower of everything,” he said. “Just had the greenest thumb you could imagine.”

Drips, 38, is a third-generation cannabis farmer, and his dream is to keep that going when his son comes of age. His partner at Petaluma Hill Farms, Zac Hansen, has that same wish for his daughter.

But making that dream a reality has nearly bankrupted the two founders of a two-acre pot farm in the bucolic hills west of Petaluma.

Since California voters approved the Adult Use of Marijuana Act, or Proposition 64, in 2016, legalizing cannabis has disproportionately impacted cultivators eager to join the mainstream agrarian economy.

With regulations and ordinances constantly changing, expenses for cannabis producers continue to rise while lengthy public battles prolong the permit process, forcing them to cultivate only a fraction of the one acre of land allowed under the county’s ordinance.

As a result, that’s delayed any hopes of making a profit, and Drips said he’s gone almost two years without a paycheck.

“I sometimes wonder if I made a mistake — if I should have gotten myself 5 or 10 acres in Lake County and still been black market,” Drips said. “I’ve got a son, so I didn’t make that choice. I’ve got a family I want to be here for, so I don’t want to go to jail. I’m trying to do it right and do what the law tells David he’s authorized to do.

“But it takes follow-through on the county level, and it’s really disheartening and disillusioning in my government the way this entire thing has been handled the last couple years.”

The county has issued 45 permits to various types of cannabis businesses operating in unincorporated areas. Five have Petaluma addresses and are mostly designated for cultivation, but almost all of them have been administratively approved through the Agriculture/Weights and Measures Department, limited to a maximum grow of 10,000 square feet.

So far, the only conditional use permit granted by a public body belongs to Sam Magruder, COO of Petaluma Hills Farm (not to be mistaken with Drips’ similarly-named operation). Magruder did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Earlier this month, the county Board of Zoning Adjustments approved his proposal to cultivate a one-acre parcel selected for outdoor growing. But that decision was appealed, and will now go before the Board of Supervisors later this year, a delay that will once again limit his harvest and impact any prospect of generating revenue he had been expecting, Drips said of his peer.

Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt, whose district encompasses many of the farm sites entangled in the pending disputes, acknowledged the shortcomings in how the county has dealt with outdoor grow-ops.

He said he would have rather placed a moratorium on permitting so officials could’ve better crafted the ordinance, and not performed the patchwork revisions that have flummoxed every party involved.