3 secondary principals leaving Petaluma schools

Three principals of major Petaluma public schools this week announced plans to leave at the end of the school year, leaving an unprecedented vacuum for the Petaluma City Schools District to fill.

Petaluma High School Principal David Stirrat is leaving to pursue a Ph.D., and Petaluma Junior High School Principal Renee Semik is also pursuing career opportunities, according to Gary Callahan, the district superintendent. Meanwhile, Casa Grande High School Principal Eric Backman is leaving for personal and professional reasons.

“We have a little bit of turnover,” Callahan said. “It’s pretty rare. I can’t remember a situation where (three principal jobs) have come up at the same time.”

Stirrat, who took the reins at Petaluma High six years ago, credited the mentorship of Frank Lynch, a former Petaluma High principal and school board member who died last month. This summer, Stirrat expects to earn his doctorate from the University of California Davis in education leadership with a focus on low-income students.

“With Frank’s voice in my ear, I am forging ahead, knowing at the same time that I will be losing something too,” Stirrat said. “During the past 10 fulfilling years at Petaluma High, four as assistant principal said six as principal, I have learned a great deal from our amazing students and staff.”

Backman, a Petaluma educator for 24 years including four as Casa Grande principal, is moving to Anchorage, Alaska, to become principal of Jane Mears Middle School. He said he is drawn to the mountains and outdoors that Alaska offers, and he is looking forward to the challenge of leading a middle school.

“For me, it’s a growth opportunity, personally and professionally,” he said. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done at Casa Grande. The school is in an excellent position to thrive.”

A six-year Petaluma Junior High principal, Semik was previously principal at Santa Monica High School for three years. She is leaving to become the superintendent and principal of Forestville Union School District.

“It has been an honor and pleasure to work in PCS and with the PJHS/SGA teachers, students, parents and community,” she said in an email.

Callahan said the district will hold interviews with candidates for all three positions over two days with the hope of sending recommendations to the school board by the end of May. The superintendent praised the work of the three departing principals.

“Each one played a critical role in the work we are doing taking our secondary schools to the next level,” he said. “We’ve been very fortunate to bring in quality administrators. We’re cautiously optimistic that we’ll get through it.”

Stirrat oversaw considerable change at Petaluma High in both facilities and curriculum.

The passage of a bond measure allowed the Petaluma City Schools District to completely renovate the school’s field facilities with a new synthetic playing field and track, replace the school swimming pool, and make many other improvements to the campus.

Stirrat credited his staff for their role in improving the school during his tenure.

“I could not ask for a more dedicated group of educators and staff members,” he said. “Together, they constantly consider what happens at school and how to gradually make the student experience better and better. They teach, mentor, guide, advise, laugh and, yes, discipline, all with the goal of sending these students out into the world fully equipped and ready to take on the world’s challenges.

Stirrat’s tenure has also included a few bumps and controversies, including the decision to unplug a valedictorian’s microphone when she went off script to talk about an alleged sexual assault during a graduation speech last spring.

Backman, who taught at St. Vincent de Paul High School before becoming a teacher, assistant principal and principal at Casa Grande, also improved his campus using bond funding.

“I’m proud of our high level of achievement,” he said. “It’s been a great privilege to work at Casa Grande.”

