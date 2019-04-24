Sonoma County eyes new economic development chief from Stockton

The woman likely to become Sonoma County’s new economic development chief is well aware of her predecessor’s outsized reputation and has something in common with him, as well.

“I heard a little bit about those big shoes,” said Sheba Person- Whitley, whose official hiring by the Board of Supervisors is expected on May 14. “He was a pioneer from what I understand.”

Person-Whitley, 41, was referring to Ben Stone, 68, who retired April 30, with accolades from the supervisors, after directing the Economic Development Board for more than three decades.

Person-Whitley, economic development manager for Stockton, the San Joaquin County seat with a population of 315,000, emerged as the final candidate in an exhaustive search for Stone’s replacement. Her hiring will be recommended by County Administrator Sheryl Bratton.

The prospective new job matches Person-Whitley’s desire for a top management position and relocation from the a a bustling Central Valley hub to a calmer, greener location reminiscent of the hilly Piedmont area of North Carolina where she grew up.

Driving around Sonoma County with her husband, Rameke Whitley, and their two children “reminded me of home,” she said.

Person-Whitley said she brings a “diverse mix of experience” to the job, managing a department with 14 employees and a budget of about $3 million.

At state economic development jobs in Louisiana and North Carolina, Person-Whitley said she recruited new businesses, developed foreign markets and assisted exporters.

In terms of economic development, she said it is equally important to attract new business — “everyone wants that big fish,” she said — and to promote enterprises “that have been in the community for the long haul.”

David Rabbitt, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, said in a statement it is time “to thank Ben for the tools he’s developed for local businesses. I look forward to seeing Sheba build on those opportunities so we can continue to enrich our local economy.”

The economic board recently adopted a five-year road map for helping Sonoma County continue recovery from the 2017 wildfires, identifying six priorities: housing, workforce and education, business diversification, sustainability, transportation and fire recovery.

Person-Whitley graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a master’s degree in operations and project management and earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations from North Carolina State University.

Stone and Person-Whitley both have personal experience with disasters.

Stone’s home in Coffey Park was destroyed by the Tubbs fire in 2017. Person-Whitley’s former home in Zachary, Louisiana, was inundated by a three-day storm in 2016 that sent five five 5 feet of water into her subdivision, ruining most of her possessions in a home built on a fourfour4-foot foundation that was supposed to be flood-proof.

Person-Whitley said she knows how itff feels to lose so much, and how help from friends and strangers eases the pain.

If she’s hired by the the supervisors, Person-Whitley said she would start work the following week.

The salary range for her job is $128,295 to $155,950.