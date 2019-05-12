Bringing Petaluma history to life

Since 1998, actors in the Petalumans of Yesteryear “living history” program have been educating schoolchildren, visitors and local businesspeople about the lives of early Petalumans. The current group of 12 make presentations in costume around town, portraying early Petalumans such as Lyman Byce, the inventor of the chicken incubator, and Isaac Wickersham, founder of the bank that became the First National Bank of Petaluma.

“I joined so I could tell the stories of Petaluma and connect with people,” said Susan Coolidge, a POY member who portrays Clara Williams McNear, the wife of John Augustus McNear and the mother of George Plummer McNear, early pioneers in Marin and Sonoma counties.

Clara’s father, George Bailey Williams, is known for building Petaluma’s American Hotel and Washington Hotel. J.A. McNear came to the city in 1856 and established himself as a real estate dealer. In 1860, he founded a grain and produce shipping business on Petaluma Creek. After Clara died in 1866, J.A. McNear established the Cypress Hill Cemetery, where Clara is buried.

Coolidge said she enjoys putting together her own costumes, researching the details of Clara’s life, and working with other actors in the group to explain how significant people in the town interacted.

“We are able to share a wonderful scrapbook of quick stories. Upon request, we give talks at schools and for groups like the Western Region of Elks. We also appear in a number of annual events, including an annual History Walk on April 20 starting at the Balshaw Bridge, the annual ceremony and bell-ringing at the museum on July 4, and an annual tour at Cypress Hill Cemetery on October 19,” said Coolidge.

The group also holds Saturday history walks from April through October, starting at 10:30 a.m. from the museum on Fourth Street.

Solange Russek, the collections manager of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, said POY is recognized as a committee of the museum.

“This living history program is an excellent way to show the generations of today how people in the past dressed, lived and used technology,” said Russek.

Lucy Kortum, a volunteer at the museum’s research library, said the actors “do a wonderful job of learning about who they represent and developing the characters.”

“The museum has newspaper clippings from The Petaluma Argus-Courier, scanned documents, including letters, photographs, diaries, and journals, vintage clothes, paintings of old Petaluma, and unique items, like the signet ring that George Plummer McNear wore,” said Russek.

“We notify them of new boxes of items that come in and they learn more about who they represent. They’re really self-motivated. They just dive in,” said Kortum.

POY was started in 1998 by Bill Hammerman and other museum docents who had been leading free walking tours of the city. Over time, the group evolved into a well-informed set of reenactors who present on their own or together, tailoring their talk to the interests of their audience.

Sherri Ortegren, a member of POY, said she likes being a part of a “supportive, intelligent group of people” who care about preserving Petaluma’s past.

“I’ve hunted around to find bits and pieces of Victorian jewelry, read documents in the museum, and even reviewed recently discovered letters from the person I represent, Addie Atwater, to Andrew Carnegie,” said Ortegren.