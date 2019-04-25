Multi-car crash snarls traffic on Highway 101 in Petaluma

A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 101 Thursday morning left one car overturned and snarled traffic headed south from Petaluma, the CHP reported.

The eight-car collision was reported at 7:39 a.m. and took place just north of the Highway 116 exit. It blocked the far right lane of the freeway, the CHP online traffic accident information page showed. A child who had a small cut on his face was the only injury reported by the agency.

Officers continued to clear the scene as of about 9 a.m., CHP said. Traffic in the area was reported at 5 mph just north of the crash site at that time, online traffic data showed.