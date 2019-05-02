Petaluma students in robotics compeition

Students from Kenilworth Junior High School, La Tecercera Elementary School, McNear Elementary Scool, Petaluma Accelerated Charter School at McKinley, the Waugh School District and Wilson Elementary Schoo will be among more than 400 elementary and middle school students from grades four through eight to take part in the 17tg annual Sonoma County Robotics Challenge happening from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa.

Student teams from 32 schools will compete in eight events that require skill in robot design and programming.

The public is invited to attend.

Students prepare for the Sonoma County Robotics Challenge between February and April, during which time they design, build and program robots using Lego Mindstorm robotics kits and programming software. Project work promotes skills needed for success in the modern world, including problem-solving, innovation, team collaboration and communication.

The Sonoma County Office of Education partnered with local schools and the Sonoma County Economic Development Board to create the program.

The goal of the partnership is to engage elementary and middle school students in applying mathematics, science, engineering, critical thinking, teamwork and oral presentation skills through robotics activities.

Learn more about this year’s challenge events at https://www.scoe.org/pub/htdocs/robotics-challenge-2019.html.