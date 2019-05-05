Opioid overdose medicine distributed in Petaluma

During an opioid overdose, just a few minutes can mean the difference between life and death. Like a patient suffering a cardiac arrest, an overdose victim often does not have time to wait until trained medical responders arrive.

In cardiac arrest situations, bystanders are more frequently able to rely on public defibrillators to save a life. Now, a local project aims to make life-saving opioid-blocking medication as readily available in public places.

The Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Leadership Petaluma class is taking on the opioid crisis, choosing as their project a program to distribute doses of Narcan to agencies and businesses around Petaluma. A nasal spray, Narcan acts to immediately block opioid receptors in the brain, providing short-term overdose prevention.

“Here are all these venue that people are going into and there’s no Narcan,” said Jon Ciampi, CEO of Bright Heart Health, a health care company that works on addiction recovery. “As the opioid epidemic rages on, what I was interested in is education, awareness and equipping venues to administer Narcan.”

Ciampi, who is taking the nine-month Leadership Petaluma class, suggested the Narcan project. Through a state grant, he acquired 240 doses of the drug, and the class is reaching out to Petaluma businesses to get them to display them publicly, like defibrillators or fire extinguishers.

He said the goal is to target 60 to 70 prominent locations, including music venues and big box stores. Often times, staff members will find someone overdosing in a bathroom, and by the time first responders show up with Narcan, it’s too late.

“Just a couple of minutes can save a life,” Ciampi said. “Petaluma is unique. Business owners have a keen focus on people. More than just being a good business, they are responsible businesses that want to take care of people.”

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, there were 47,000 opioid overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2017, with the rise of the powerful drug fentanyl a major factor.

Ciampi cited a case on the east coast where a business was sued after someone overdosed on-site and the business did nothing to help. California has a so-called Good Samaritan law, which shields people seeking medical help for an overdose victim from prosecution.

About 100 of the Narcan doses went to the Petaluma Police Department, which had a supply of the drug, but, with a two-year shelf life, was expiring. Lt. Brian Miller said the department has seen a spike in overdose calls. Last year, a 16-year-old boy died of an overdose after his mother fled the scene before responders arrived. The mother, Danielle Foernsler, received a 19-year sentence.

Also last year, two men died of heroin overdoses within 24 hours.

“We’re seeing an influx of overdoses, that’s why we got involved in our Narcan program,” Miller said. “We want it to be readily available. Anything that helps save people is great.”

Miller said police have administered Narcan between 10 and 20 times. He said another reason officers carry it is because of accidental overdoses that officers can suffer from exposure to airborne opioids during service calls at drug houses.

After distributing the Narcan, the Leadership class wants to train people in recognizing overdoses and how to administer the drug. The hope is that familiarity with Narcan will be as ubiquitous as CPR or the Heimlich Maneuver.

“When people think of an overdose, they think of ‘Pulp Fiction,’ with a big needle to the heart,” Ciampi said, noting that opioids actually stop an overdose victim’s breathing, and the antidote is administered nasally.

Anyone interested in learning how to administer Narcan and obtaining doses should contact Ciampi at jciampi@brighthearthealth.com, or the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce at 762-2785.

