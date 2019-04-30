North Bay parking police watch Michigan chalk case

A lawsuit in Michigan challenging the constitutionality of chalking tires to enforce parking compliance could leave a mark in the North Bay.

Three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit last week ruled that marking tires with chalk to track how long vehicles stay at parking spots amounts to a government search without a warrant.

The judges compared the practice to a previous case in which the government secretly affixed a GPS tracker to a car to monitor its location. They rejected arguments by the city of Saginaw, Michigan, that it was acting to protect the community.

“The purpose of chalking is to raise revenue, and not to mitigate public hazard,” the court ruled.

Their ruling raised the possibility that chalking could violate constitutional protections against unreasonable searches, though the judges clarified their decision was not an opinion that chalking violates the Fourth Amendment.

The lawsuit, filed by a frequent parking violator who challenged the practice, was kicked back to a lower court. While the ruling is not binding in California, local law enforcement agencies are taking a new look at their own procedures to enforce parking codes.

The decision came as “a bit of surprise,” said David Levine, a professor at UC Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco. He thought it was “probably right” and could be mirrored by the 9th Circuit federal appeals court, which has jurisdiction in California.

“I could imagine a court out here saying, ‘Yes, that’s correct, you can’t touch the car,’ ” Levine said.

If that were the case, cities in California seeking to crack down on parking scofflaws would have to find another way to monitor how long vehicles sit idle — a move many in Sonoma County have already started to make.

Many North Bay cities are pivoting away from manually marking tires. Instead, they are deploying technology, using vehicles equipped with cameras that automatically photograph license plates. Onboard computers mark the time the image was captured and compare photos over time to identify parkers who overstay their welcomes.

Santa Rosa added a parking enforcement vehicle equipped with the autoChalk license plate scanning system nearly a decade ago. But city parking officers still break out physical chalk on occasion, primarily when responding to complaints on blocks with residential permit requirements, said Kim Nadeau, the city’s parking manager.

The old-school approach to citing parking spot loitering is most useful when city staff receives a complaint for a single block and can dispatch a parking officer for hyperlocal enforcement, she said.

“It can be much quicker to just hop in there and hand-chalk a vehicle,” Nadeau said.

However, the new, automated approach is generally more efficient for spotting parking squatters, she said, noting that city officials ideally would “rarely” chalk cars by hand.

While the Michigan case does not carry legal weight in California, the city of Santa Rosa will reevaluate chalking cars for parking enforcement, City Attorney Sue Gallagher said.

“It will be very interesting to see where this leads,” Nadeau said. “It’s got people in the parking world’s attention.”

Rohnert Park Police Chief Tim Mattos said he reached out to his city’s legal counsel and informed code enforcement staff of the Michigan case after hearing about it on the radio. Rohnert Park parking enforcers currently chalk tires to identify whether vehicles have been in the same place for more than 72 hours, Mattos said. In the future, the city will look at using license plate readers for parking enforcement, he said.