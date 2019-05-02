New Petaluma restaurants, foodie events and more

Griffo Distillery’s comedy night is usually held on the first Friday of the month but May is an exception. This month, Henry Phillips will tickle guests’ funny bones on Thursday, May 2, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show commencing at 8 p.m. Phillips has appeared on “Comedy Central Presents,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” as well as on satellite radio nationwide. Billboard magazine even mentioned his comedy albums in their “Critic’s Choice” edition. Phillips is also one of Moby’s favorite comedians, for whatever that is worth. Bay Area favorite Vincent Chuang will open up, with Shanti Charan handling the hosting duties. griffodistillery.com

Next up on Griffo Distillery’s entertainment schedule is the Second Friday Spoken Word scheduled for May 10, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m. May’s topic explores the “power and humor of work stories of all kinds.” Proceeds from the tickets, which range from $13-$25, will benefit COTS.

101 North Brewing Co. holds a free First Friday Featured Artist Reception each month for one local artist, whose work will then adorn the taproom’s walls for the rest of the month. This month’s event is Friday, May 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. and features a special artist who is well ahead of her years – Aspen Terrell. Aspen is only 11 years old and started painting on canvas when she was 7, but has been making art since she was even younger.

Her art ranges from pottery to sewing to painting to ceramics. She even dabbles in artistic birdhouses. Due to space restrictions, Aspen will only be bring paintings. She has a unique and energetic style and likes to use acrylic paints and sharpie markers, but also works in watercolors and special artist pens.

A community Mother’s Day Tea will be held a day early at the Petaluma Woman’s Club so as not to interfere with any family plans. Co-sponsored by Petaluma Sunrise Rotary and Petaluma People Services, festivities run from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sat, May 11. This event is complimentary for all mothers, with family and friends at $10 a person. And for those looking to sponsor a mom who is local but alone over the Mother’s Day holiday, it is only $15. The event includes an afternoon tea to celebrate moms across Petaluma. There will be tea, light food, entertainment and special treats. Call 765-8488 or email admin@petalumapeople.org to reserve seats.

I am working on a complete guide to Mother’s Day brunches, to be published soon. So far, I have heard rumors that Rosen 256 North, Tolay and Seared will have something special for moms that day. I believe the Elks Lodge always holds a Mother’s Day event, too. Two confirmed specials are from Gator’s and Griffo. Gators will be serving up a Louisiana-style Mother’s Day brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. but reservations are highly recommended. From noon to 3 p.m., Griffo will offer a special private tour, lunch on the main floor, Scott Street Gin fizzes and other specialty cocktails. Each mom will also get a bouquet of flowers. Space is quite limited and thus reservations are recommend.

The Transhumance website describes its Saturday, May 11, event as: “a celebration of grassland culture, resiliency and dedication to good food.” The event celebrates both our current and historic connection to the land. Our agrarian roots play a vital role in what keeps Petaluma a connected community, and events like this one help to keep those roots alive. As they say, let’s, “keep the culture in agriculture.”