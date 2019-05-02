New Petaluma restaurants, foodie events and more

Griffo Distillery’s comedy night is usually held on the first Friday of the month but May is an exception. This month, Henry Phillips will tickle guests’ funny bones on Thursday, May 2, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show commencing at 8 p.m. Phillips has appeared on “Comedy Central Presents,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” as well as on satellite radio nationwide. Billboard magazine even mentioned his comedy albums in their “Critic’s Choice” edition. Phillips is also one of Moby’s favorite comedians, for whatever that is worth. Bay Area favorite Vincent Chuang will open up, with Shanti Charan handling the hosting duties. griffodistillery.com

Next up on Griffo Distillery’s entertainment schedule is the Second Friday Spoken Word scheduled for May 10, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m. May’s topic explores the “power and humor of work stories of all kinds.” Proceeds from the tickets, which range from $13-$25, will benefit COTS.

101 North Brewing Co. holds a free First Friday Featured Artist Reception each month for one local artist, whose work will then adorn the taproom’s walls for the rest of the month. This month’s event is Friday, May 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. and features a special artist who is well ahead of her years – Aspen Terrell. Aspen is only 11 years old and started painting on canvas when she was 7, but has been making art since she was even younger.

Her art ranges from pottery to sewing to painting to ceramics. She even dabbles in artistic birdhouses. Due to space restrictions, Aspen will only be bring paintings. She has a unique and energetic style and likes to use acrylic paints and sharpie markers, but also works in watercolors and special artist pens.

A community Mother’s Day Tea will be held a day early at the Petaluma Woman’s Club so as not to interfere with any family plans. Co-sponsored by Petaluma Sunrise Rotary and Petaluma People Services, festivities run from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sat, May 11. This event is complimentary for all mothers, with family and friends at $10 a person. And for those looking to sponsor a mom who is local but alone over the Mother’s Day holiday, it is only $15. The event includes an afternoon tea to celebrate moms across Petaluma. There will be tea, light food, entertainment and special treats. Call 765-8488 or email admin@petalumapeople.org to reserve seats.

I am working on a complete guide to Mother’s Day brunches, to be published soon. So far, I have heard rumors that Rosen 256 North, Tolay and Seared will have something special for moms that day. I believe the Elks Lodge always holds a Mother’s Day event, too. Two confirmed specials are from Gator’s and Griffo. Gators will be serving up a Louisiana-style Mother’s Day brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. but reservations are highly recommended. From noon to 3 p.m., Griffo will offer a special private tour, lunch on the main floor, Scott Street Gin fizzes and other specialty cocktails. Each mom will also get a bouquet of flowers. Space is quite limited and thus reservations are recommend.

The Transhumance website describes its Saturday, May 11, event as: “a celebration of grassland culture, resiliency and dedication to good food.” The event celebrates both our current and historic connection to the land. Our agrarian roots play a vital role in what keeps Petaluma a connected community, and events like this one help to keep those roots alive. As they say, let’s, “keep the culture in agriculture.”

This year’s event kicks off with a herding of sheep through downtown and out onto McNear peninsula from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m., where the rest of the day’s activities will take place. Opening festivities run from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. and include a marketplace and shepherds breakfast served in the main barn at Steamer Landing Park. The introduction will occur from 10 to 10:20 a.m. in the main speaker tent and will include a Butterfly Ship dance ceremony. The first panel is “Ranching in Relationships,” described as “a conversation centered around the relationships that are shaping our lives and landscapes today.” The second panel is an “Introduction to Land Ethics,” which is followed by lunch, provided by Chef Matt Roberts. The afternoon will kick off with keynote speaker Enrique Salmon talking about how food choices shape the landscape. Attendees can then explore educational booths and workshops, including a play titled “Grazing from the Grass’s Point of View” by Ruthie King, sheep shearing and a grass identification workshop. The $25 tickets include breakfast and food tastings; lunch can be added for $20. Visit sassyandgrassy.com for more info.

The Bank Hub, located in the old bank at the corner of Washington and Petaluma Boulevard, will hold a Spring Artisan Market on Saturday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors will include more than a dozen vendors including Lavender Bee Farm, True Delicious and Sonoma Coast Spirits. There will also be live music. thebankhub.com

Wind and Rye Kitchen in Penngrove just announced its May cooking classes and topping the list is a lesson in “Pizza From Scratch” on Sunday, May 19, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. The class is taught by Chef Leah Scruto, who just returned from the World Pizza Championships in Italy and is ready to share her pizza secrets. The $125 class will begin with participants making fermented dough to take home, followed by an education in stretching the dough, before attendees top off their pies with delicious sauces and unique toppings. Guests will even get the chef’s gluten-free dough recipe. windandrye.com

Simply Strudels has two big announcements, the first being a new strudel – key lime cheese strudel, and the second is a new happy hour. Owner Jared wants those who can’t come in for morning coffee and strudel to still be able to enjoy all the award-winning strudels he has to offer. He is thinking about a 4 to 7 p.m. happy hour but is still nailing down the days, so stay tuned. Visitsimplystrudels.com or like his Facebook page for updates.

Petaluma People’s Choice Awards will be announce in next week’s paper and will be accompanied by a special “Best New Restaurant” revisited article. Although it should be remembered that these awards are popularity contest, the past three years’ winners for “Best New Restaurant” have done a great job at continuing to please Petaluma diners. We still dine regularly at Quinua (2016 winner), Brewsters (2017) and What a Chicken (2018).

Petaluma Coffee and Tea has a new partnership with Steeped Coffee to provide unique single-serve coffee packets. “Each bag is filled with our popular Blues Breaker Blend then nitro-sealed for freshness in fully compostable packaging. This eco-friendly packaging allows people to take it camping, traveling or on the go. It only takes three to five minutes, hot water and a cup. It is brewed like a tea, but it’s coffee.”

Openings and closings

Stony Point Strawberry Patch, just up Stony Point from KOA campground, is now open seven days a week, starting around 9 a.m. Three baskets are $10 but for a real deal, step up to 12 baskets for $30. The berries are organic and the stand offers many varietals that are not available in stores.

Fresh strawberries are also starting to show up at the east-side farmers market, and I’m sure will also make a strong showing once the west-side farmers markets restart. The east side market runs all year on Tuesdays at Lucchesi Park, while the Saturday market in Walnut Park starts in May and the Wednesday night market in Theater Square is set to return sometime in June.

The wait is over to find out what is taking over the space that Crocodile vacated recently. Trattoria Roma will be opened by Edward Pizzuti, who previously owned Caffé Giostra. It will offer traditional dishes from Rome, with a planned opening for sometime in mid-May. Downtown is already home to such Italian stalwarts as Sugo Trattoria, Cucina Paradiso, Risibisi and Volpi’s, Roma will need to bring something new to the neighborhood. We wish them the best, as Basin Street has had trouble keeping restaurant tenants in recent years.

Speaking of Basin Street Properties, a new banner just popped up at the recently shuttered Red Brick location. Called Ayawaska, rumor has it a Peruvian tapas restaurant is opening soon.

Gators Rustic Burger & His Creole Friends is not closing, but Chef Gator has announced some changes to his business. Starting this week, it will switch from counter to table service to give diners the comfort and Southern hospitality that the food deserves. However, in today’s tight labor market this causes a challenge, and since Gator is a family man, he has decided to close up shop on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. He will be open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gator is also adding some new dishes to his menu, like blackened Niman Ranch rib-eye with crawfish butter, stilton and pecan crusted lamb chops with a green peppercorn reductions and a savory onion bread pudding.

Do you have food, drink, restaurant or farm news to share? Email your news to food@arguscourier.com.

