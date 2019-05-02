Sheriff’s listening tour comes to Petaluma

As a new landscape in law enforcement transparency takes root, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office last week held a town hall in Petaluma, offering south county residents a chance to have one-on-one conversations about some of the most pressing issues facing police.

Armed with fact sheets and soft-baked cookies, over a dozen executive staff and personnel from all over the agency discussed topics like use of force, community-oriented policing, detention, communications and recruitment last Thursday at the Petaluma Community Center.

The deputies had no talking points to lean on. Most pursued dialogue with even the most timid passerby, listening earnestly and answering thoughtfully.

“Part of it is meeting deputies, and realizing deputies are human,” said community engagement liaison Misti Harris, who helped curate the interactive format.

For Sheriff Mark Essick, the town hall initiative is the realization of a campaign promise he made last year, saying the agency needs to do a better job of engaging the communities it serves.

Five more town halls are being planned over the next year, including a Spanish-only event in January.

“The public demands it,” Essick said. “We’re in a new era in policing in California, and nationwide. I suppose you could fight it or go with the flow – and if you go with the flow, you embrace it and follow the law.”

Senate Bill 1421, a new state law that enhanced the California Public Records Act, went into effect on Jan. 1, requiring police to release personnel files and records related to specific incidents, complaints or investigations. The law was designed to remove the opaqueness of the thin blue line, and provide the public with more information about the conduct of their local law enforcement agencies.

The Sheriff’s Office initially withheld a number of records until a state appellate court decision established that the law can be applied retroactively. After the ruling, the department last month began releasing files requested by various news outlets and watchdog organizations.

“I think we have to show that we do a good job policing ourselves,” Essick said. “There’s been that veil where people haven’t been able to see that, but with some of the new laws, people are able to see the work we’re doing behind the scenes. … There could always be controversy, of course, but I think overall it’s going to show that we’re doing the right thing.”

Over the first three months of the year, the Sheriff’s Office received 1,560 calls for service in the south county area, or Zone 5, which includes unincorporated Petaluma, Two Rock and Penngrove.

Most arrestees countywide are housed at Sonoma County Jail, which is run by the department, and averages a population of 1,100 to 1,200 inmates, according to custodial officials.

In recent years, like many jurisdictions across the U.S., use-of-force incidents have been the prevailing discussion in Sonoma County.

The Sheriff’s Office last year settled two of its most prominent use-of-force cases — the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Andy Lopez, and a series of sanctioned assaults at the jail under the controversial “yard counseling” policy.

Over the last 12 years, the Sonoma County has settled several use-of-force cases, doling out millions in civil reimbursements.

According to county figures, the number of use-of-force incidents at the Sheriff’s Office has generally declined over the last decade, marked by a 10-year low of 242 out of 106,859 contacts (7,145 arrests) in 2016. Last year, deputies used force in 254 incidents out of their 105,460 contacts (7,063 arrests).

Capt. Eddie Engram said he understood why the public has an acute interest in use-of-force incidents, especially in under-served communities.

In an ideal world, he said, having enough time to deescalate a situation is what every peace officer wants when they’re encountering a scenario that could ultimately require force.

“That’s really where we want to go,” Engram said. “As long as we have our time and as long as we have distance, hopefully we can come to a peaceful resolution to every situation. That’s our goal.”

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)