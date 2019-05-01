Every day is Earth Day at Miwok Valley

Every day is Earth Day at Miwok Valley Elementary Charter School. Miwok fifth graders run the school-wide recycling and composting programs, which are year-round programs, according to principal Mary Reynolds. “The Miwok garden reflects Earth Day happenings all year. Each class has a raised garden bed. Every plant or vegetable that is planted in the garden beds is integrated into essential core learning,” Reynolds said. The second graders, specifically, love their butterfly garden, notes Reynolds, who adds that the students performed the class end of year play modeled off of “A Bug’s Life,” where the story followed the exciting lives of fireflies, honey bees and pill bugs as they explained their complex places in the environment. Keep up the great work, Miwok.

—

News from Mary Collins School at Cherry Valley includes two sixth-grade science classes participating in the Petaluma Watershed Classroom Public Service Announcement contest. Teacher Mike Watt shares students created 40- to 55-second public service messages about conserving water to support Petaluma’s watershed. MCCV finalists in the competition included Logan Anderson, Cyrus Bermudes and Matthew Miles, along with Torin Sterling and Weylyn Schuepbach. In the top five were Autumn Borthwick and the team of Vita Langst, Sadie Goldberg and Kayla Caravelli. The team of Luna Yu, Mira Middleton, Audrey Kelzer and Kiera Gilman took third place with a prize of $250 and a special showing of their message with the other winners at the Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma campus event. Watt is very proud of all the student entries and congratulates them on a job well done.

—

Eating up the accolades. McKinley Elementary School fifth graders went to the Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena to compete in the Clover Sonoma/Conscious Kitchen Junior Cooking Challenge. Eight teams competed by creating meals for school lunches that met the criteria of fresh, local, organic, seasonal and non-GMO while coming in at $2.25 per serving. The teams were led by chefs from notable local restaurants including Stark’s, Spinster Sisters, MacArthur Place, Oliver’s, Kendall Jackson, Stockhome, Seared and Central Market. The students took to the challenge with a passion, and all were excellent in creating masterful meals the judges enjoyed. This innovative program has spurred much excitement among the students, and has engaged local restaurateurs in a way that literally feeds the creative process of these young chefs.

—

Congratulations to Kenilworth Junior High School student Kane Parsons for being awarded first place in the Middle School Craft Fiction category at the California Student Media Festival. You can see Parsons’ film, “Late for School,” at https://youtu.be/0pEWYgAsnm0. He has been making and editing his own movies since he was very young, and he honed his skills as a seventh grader last year in Isaac Raya’s KTV Broadcast Media class. This year, he continues to produce movies on his own, and for Laura Bradley’s KTV class. Parsons’ first entered his film in 2019 Petaluma City Schools Five Minute Film Festival. This program celebrated winners in the kindergarten through fourth-grade category with “Always Imagine” by Ruby O’Connor, Avery Williams and Pauline Wolfe; fifth and sixth-grade winners with “In My Head” by Sofia Alverde, Disha Sharmaand Ariana Bustillos; and seventh through 12th grades “Late for School” by Kane Parsons that went on to the state program, taking top honors. Congratulations to all the amazing talent displayed by these young filmmakers.

—

Loma Vista Immersion Academy celebrated its outstanding students in reading by enjoying a hot breakfast prepared and served by members of the Petaluma Valley Rotary Club. These dedicated community members whipped up a complete pancake breakfast to start the day off right for the young scholars!

—

Sixth-grade students from across the Old Adobe Union School District are busy learning all about nature, cooperation and experiencing exciting adventures during the annual outdoor education camps this week. Buses departed Petaluma on Saturday and ever since, these explorers have participated in a variety of activities to help gain a new understanding of the environment around them. Old Adobe Union School District Sixth Grade Outdoor Education Program takes place at Camp Navarro in Mendocino County. It is a week-long learning experience that creates life-long memories.

—

May 5 through 11 is National Teacher Appreciation Week. Be sure to thank someone who supported you in reaching your academic dreams. As you can see from the stories shared in this weekly column, we have some amazing teachers, students and schools in our community. Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week 2019 and #ThankATeacher!

(Maureen Highland is a Petaluma mother and executive director for the Petaluma Educational Foundation. She can be reached at schools@arguscourier.com)