Petaluma art committee forms partnerships in nonprofit community

Since Petaluma adopted the Public Art Master Plan in 2013, commissioning public artwork has proven to be a slow and – when it comes to the Water Street installation – sometimes contentious process.

The Petaluma Public Art Committee last week took steps to make better use of its robust budget, which currently amounts to roughly $387,000, and agreed to fiscally sponsor two local nonprofits with deep ties to the local arts community.

Last Thursday, the PPAC approved a transfer of $25,000 to the Petaluma Arts Center to help fund “Paint Petaluma,” a yearlong project that will add visual art to about 50 light posts in the urban core.

Additionally, the committee fulfilled a request for $23,950 to benefit Rivertown Revival, the whimsical annual fundraiser for the Friends of the Petaluma River, which organizers say will help enhance the visual and performing arts programming at this year’s festival.

Committee member Christopher Smith, who said he had recently been reflecting on the prolonged efforts of the PPAC the last few years and how little there had been to show for it, was eager to see a new tactic come into play.

“We’re doing a lot, and the rewards will come, but I thought the best way we could get to a point where we’re seeing more (art) was by partnering with organizations that we partnered with tonight,” Smith said. “It was really gratifying to see the response to both of those. If we can wisely choose more models or examples like those over the coming years, we’ll be in great shape.”

The funding source for the two endeavors would derive from the committee’s combined $88,000 for acquisitions and outreach in the budget for fiscal year 2019-20. Petaluma public art is funded by an in-lieu fee charged to large-scale commercial developers that forgo an art installation on their project site.

With the cash injection, the Petaluma Arts Center can now begin with a call for approximately 50 theme-based art pieces from painters across Sonoma County, said board member Drake Cunningham.

Once selected, the submissions would be printed on weatherproof banners and displayed on light posts for one year after a commemorative event to celebrate their installation. The selected artists would also receive monetary awards.

After the one-year installation has ended, the original pieces would be displayed at the PAC and other venues around the city for three weeks, Cunningham said. The nonprofit is hopeful the artwork can eventually be sold to help benefit both the artists and PAC.

For the current board of the PAC, which is slowly overcoming financial woes that resulted in the removal of its staff last year, the project is an opportunity to reconnect with the community.

“One perception I have of the arts center – and I know a lot of other people do – it’s like a closed box, that you don’t get to see inside of it,” Cunningham said. “This was a way to bring that art out, and still draw people into the gallery.”

Organizers for Rivertown Revival, which will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in July, were seeking funds primarily to help improve and add to the artistic elements offered at the festival.

Art coordinator Margaret Kuffel, who made a presentation to the PPAC, said she also wanted to provide a stipend to the artists that help craft the stages and the iconic flower towers.

Thanks to the festival, Friends of the Petaluma River is able to continue celebrating the Petaluma Watershed, and build on its conservation efforts, said executive director Stephanie Bastianon.

“Events like this is what keeps us going throughout the year, so we really want to support all the people that come together from this community to make this possible, and make this event really special,” she said.

