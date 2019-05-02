2 new Petaluma restaurants opening soon, plus a strawberry patch

Stony Point Strawberry Patch, just up Stony Point from KOA campground, is now open seven days a week, starting around 9 a.m. Three baskets are $10 but for a real deal, step up to 12 baskets for $30. The berries are organic and the stand offers many varietals that are not available in stores.

Fresh strawberries are also starting to show up at the east-side farmers market, and I’m sure will also make a strong showing once the west-side farmers markets restart. The east side market runs all year on Tuesdays at Lucchesi Park, while the Saturday market in Walnut Park starts in May and the Wednesday night market in Theater Square is set to return sometime in June.

The wait is over to find out what is taking over the space that Crocodile vacated recently. Trattoria Roma will be opened by Edward Pizzuti, who previously owned Caffé Giostra. It will offer traditional dishes from Rome, with a planned opening for sometime in mid-May. Downtown is already home to such Italian stalwarts as Sugo Trattoria, Cucina Paradiso, Risibisi and Volpi’s, Roma will need to bring something new to the neighborhood. We wish them the best, as Basin Street has had trouble keeping restaurant tenants in recent years.

Speaking of Basin Street Properties, a new banner just popped up at the recently shuttered Red Brick location. Called Ayawaska, rumor has it a Peruvian tapas restaurant is opening soon.

Gators Rustic Burger & His Creole Friends is not closing, but Chef Gator has announced some changes to his business. Starting this week, it will switch from counter to table service to give diners the comfort and Southern hospitality that the food deserves. However, in today’s tight labor market this causes a challenge, and since Gator is a family man, he has decided to close up shop on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. He will be open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gator is also adding some new dishes to his menu, like blackened Niman Ranch rib-eye with crawfish butter, stilton and pecan crusted lamb chops with a green peppercorn reductions and a savory onion bread pudding.

