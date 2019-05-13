Dow Development honored for Petaluma fundraising

They drink beer. They go bowling. They do arts and crafts. And in the process, the 45 employees of Dow Development Laboratories in Petaluma give back to the community.

Founder Debra Dow has instilled an ethos of corporate responsibility in the 5-year-old firm that develops topical creams and ointments for the pharmaceutical industry. Dow said she was drawn to the mission of Petaluma People Services Center, a leading local nonprofit involved in several programs for seniors and low income residents.

“PPSC is great,” Dow said. “It covers a range of people in the community. We care about the community where our business is.”

Dow encourages the company’s employees to participate in PPSC’s 1,000 Bowls fundraiser, which support programs that bring healthy meals to the community’s most vulnerable and food insecure individuals. Participants paint bowls, which are then sold — Dow purchases all of the employee-painted bowls.

The company also participates in PPSC’s Rock ‘N’ Bowl fundraiser and Brews and Bites for the Bounty Farm, an annual event at Lagunitas.

For their support of local nonprofits, Dow Development Laboratories was given the Petaluma Large Business of the Year award at the 2019 Petaluma Community Awards of Excellence.

“It’s not like we’re heroic or anything,” said Dow, a 26-year resident of Petaluma. “We just show up, drink beer, go bowling and paint. That’s what we do.”

Dow Labs also offers paid internships for high school and college students. Dow said it is important to give students some practical job training, especially in a science field. She said corporate citizenship is important in a place like Petaluma, which is known for philanthropy.

“Personally, it’s important for me,” she said. “I wanted to spark that as a culture here.”

In nominating Dow Development Laboratories for the award, Elece Hempel, executive director of PPSC, said Dow leads by example.

“This one is extra special for PPSC — they have been early company sponsors of our 1,000 Petaluma Bowls project,” she wrote. “They also have a group called the ‘Culture Club’ that picks events and charities to support quarterly. Debra encourages her employees to volunteer and she is a great example. Her husband helps to deliver meals to homebound seniors.”

Dow, who received a pharmacy degree from the University of Pacific and an MBA from University of San Francisco before starting the North McDowell Boulevard company, said doing business here is only one aspect of being part of the community.

“We want to be a business that is concerned about community,” she said. “We do show up, that’s important. We want to be known as a good company and a caring supporter of what’s going on here.”

