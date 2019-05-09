Scrutiny for Petaluma housing plan at Deer Creek

The developers behind the Deer Creek Village shopping center in east Petaluma are crafting a residential project that they hope will help fill their lingering commercial vacancies, and provide a blueprint for more walkable community hubs.

Representatives for Merlone Geier Partners, a large West Coast development firm, held a neighborhood outreach meeting at the Petaluma Community Center last week, providing the first look at their 129-unit housing project on North McDowell Boulevard, adjacent to Friedman’s, City Sports Club and a popular dog park.

With five, three-story buildings proposed for a 4.7-acre site, and plans to add 184 above and below ground parking spaces, director of land development Barron Caronite believes combining high-density housing with retail is an effective way to use the vacant space.

“It’s synergistic. You want that foot traffic,” he said. “Bottom line is a lot of people are going wake up in the morning and have a cup of coffee (at Dunkin) or have the pizza at Mary’s (Pizza Shack) at night. I don’t know if they’re buying lumber at Friedman’s, but this property brings it all together.”

If the project gets approved by city officials, the multi-family apartments would be sited at the westbound entrance of the long-awaited Rainier crosstown connector. The infrastructure project has been touted by advocates as a vital means to alleviating traffic that has increasingly choked Petaluma’s crosstown thoroughfares.

By developing along the western end of Rainier Avenue, city officials are optimistic that the project could provide impact fees to help bridge the funding gap, and subsequently activate other dormant properties along the proposed route.

For some, the residential proposal alongside the commercial center feels like shoehorning housing into a site that could have been an integrated mixed-use project. Mayor Teresa Barrett said that during the planning process, city leaders and community members envisioned a mixed-use development with residential units above retail space, but Merlone Geier rejected that idea.

“There was huge community involvement to draw up a plan that would include more mixed-use, but they weren’t at all interested in that,” she said. “Now they’re looking at housing, but it won’t be the integrated mixed-use that the community wanted.”

The Deer Creek housing proposal features 88 one-bedroom units and 41 two-bedroom. Details on the square footage for the units were not readily available.

Neither were details on pricing. The project application was deemed complete by planning officials before Dec. 31, the deadline for housing developments to avoid the city’s new inclusionary policy, which requires 15% of the units at an affordable rate, or an in-lieu fee equal to 20%.

The housing crisis has led to surges in building costs with few subsidies to spur developers to pursue affordable projects in California, an issue city officials have lamented since the dissolution of redevelopment agencies.

Caronite conceded that there was no good answer to the questions Petalumans will likely raise on affordability. The only way to eventually provide savings for future renters is to increase the overall supply, he said.

“That’s essentially what we’re trying to accomplish here. Get units at the upper range of the density allowed on this property — which as far as we’re concerned, is efficient land use.”

The project site was initially slated for additional commercial properties, and traffic studies commissioned by the developer forecast trip reductions two to three times less by opting for housing instead.

About half of the 184 parking spaces will be placed below the three westernmost buildings, and project officials are confident the flow between retail and residential drivers at various times of the day will eliminate any conflicts.

Under a new policy enacted last year, developers are required to provide notice to residents within a 1,000-foot radius of a project site, and hold informational meetings prior to a public hearing.

The Deer Creek project is expected to go in front of the planning commission this month.

(Matt Brown contributed to this story. Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)