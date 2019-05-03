Point Reyes Seashore fur seal pup fatally mauled by unleashed dog on off-limits beach

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 3, 2019, 8:41AM

Authorities at Point Reyes National Seashore are investigating the death of a federally protected fur seal pup that was fatally mauled by an off-leash dog last week.

Officials don’t have a lot to go on but know the April 22 incident occurred at North Beach and involved a mid-sized, black-and-white, long-haired dog accompanied by a woman who walks with a cane, park spokeswoman Jennifer Stock said. She was further described as having dark, wavy, shoulder-length hair with some gray in it and appeared to be in her 50s, Stock said.

The couple who saw the incident eventually repelled the dog by kicking sand at it, even though they were afraid they, too, might be bitten, Stock said. They had no contact with the pet’s owner, and it’s not clear how close they got to her.

The couple called the Sausalito-based Marine Mammal Center for help that morning, but the 13-pound Guadalupe fur seal pup, one of an estimated 30,000 left in the world, died of its wounds on the beach, officials said. Seashore staff were alerted early that afternoon, and the woman and her dog had left, Stock said.

“It was on a beach that shouldn’t have any dogs,” said Shawn Johnson, director of veterinary science for the world’s largest marine mammal rehabilitation hospital. “It was unfortunate that someone wasn’t following the rules of the national park out there.”

The female pup, probably 10 months old, was undernourished when it came ashore, likely because it was recently weaned and struggling to survive on its own, Johnson said.

Reared mostly on a single island off the Pacific coast of Mexico and weaned about 10 months later, Guadalupe fur seals, under normal circumstances, would head out to open waters to forage and would rarely be seen from land, Johnson said.

But since 2015, during a period of unusually warm ocean conditions, there have been increased strandings of Guadalupe fur seals on the California coast, overlapping with what are called “unusual mortality events” involving several other pinniped species. The Marine Mammal Center currently has seven Guadalupe fur seals in its care.

The pup killed last week was severely malnourished and probably came ashore to rest, Johnson said. A necropsy found it died of extensive bleeding and trauma to the chest and lungs, caused by deep puncture wounds from multiple dog bites, the Marine Mammal Center said.

Johnson and other Marine Mammal Center personnel said they were troubled by a growing incidence of human interference with seals, sea lions and sea otters, especially during and directly after the spring pupping season. Those marine wildlife and many other creatures are legally protected from harassment and harm under a 1972 federal law.

Yet beachgoers will often feed, pet, try to take selfies with them, even take them home thinking they have been abandoned — resulting in their actual abandonment by their mothers or in other negative repercussions that require hospitalization, Marine Mammal Center staffers said.

In one such case, a malnourished harbor seal pup just a few weeks old had to be rescued from the beach at Fort Ross State Park after people had surrounded it and tried to feed it, Marine Mammal Center spokesman Giancarlo Rulli said. It’s believed the animal had so many people around it, that its mother had left it, he said.

“We unfortunately have seen an uptick in the number of cases that are negatively impacted by people,” Johnson said.” Eighty-six of our patients last year had negative human interactions that caused them to come to us.”

Historically, the average number is between 40 and 60 cases each year, Rulli said.

But the case involving the Guadalupe fur seal killed last week was particularly regretful because it is a threatened species under federal law, he said.

Moreover, the incident occurred on a beach heavily signed as off-limits to dogs right now because it is breeding season for the western snowy plover, a threatened shorebird that nests in sandy habitats along the shoreline, said Stock, the park spokeswoman. Plovers, when disturbed or scared off their nests, can exhaust energy needed to maintain their eggs or may abandon their nests altogether, experts say.

Leashes are always required even in areas of the park where dogs are permitted, for the safety of all wildlife and for the pets’ safety, Stock said.

“So the person not only was having their dog off leash, but their dog shouldn’t have been there anyway,” she said. “And because the animal attacked a pinniped, which is protected by the Marine Mammal Protected, that person could face multiple charges.”

Hunted nearly to the point of extinction in the late 19th century, Guadalupe fur seals have rebounded little by little, “but it’s still a very fragile population,” Johnson said.

“Particularly in threatened and endangered species, each individual matters,” staff veterinarian Cara Fields said, “which is why the death of this female Guadalupe fur seal pup is very disappointing. It’s critical for people to respect posted beach signage to ensure the safety of marine mammals and other vulnerable species, as well as the health of your pet.”

