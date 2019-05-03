Point Reyes Seashore fur seal pup fatally mauled by unleashed dog on off-limits beach

Authorities at Point Reyes National Seashore are investigating the death of a federally protected fur seal pup that was fatally mauled by an off-leash dog last week.

Officials don’t have a lot to go on but know the April 22 incident occurred at North Beach and involved a mid-sized, black-and-white, long-haired dog accompanied by a woman who walks with a cane, park spokeswoman Jennifer Stock said. She was further described as having dark, wavy, shoulder-length hair with some gray in it and appeared to be in her 50s, Stock said.

The couple who saw the incident eventually repelled the dog by kicking sand at it, even though they were afraid they, too, might be bitten, Stock said. They had no contact with the pet’s owner, and it’s not clear how close they got to her.

The couple called the Sausalito-based Marine Mammal Center for help that morning, but the 13-pound Guadalupe fur seal pup, one of an estimated 30,000 left in the world, died of its wounds on the beach, officials said. Seashore staff were alerted early that afternoon, and the woman and her dog had left, Stock said.

“It was on a beach that shouldn’t have any dogs,” said Shawn Johnson, director of veterinary science for the world’s largest marine mammal rehabilitation hospital. “It was unfortunate that someone wasn’t following the rules of the national park out there.”

The female pup, probably 10 months old, was undernourished when it came ashore, likely because it was recently weaned and struggling to survive on its own, Johnson said.

Reared mostly on a single island off the Pacific coast of Mexico and weaned about 10 months later, Guadalupe fur seals, under normal circumstances, would head out to open waters to forage and would rarely be seen from land, Johnson said.

But since 2015, during a period of unusually warm ocean conditions, there have been increased strandings of Guadalupe fur seals on the California coast, overlapping with what are called “unusual mortality events” involving several other pinniped species. The Marine Mammal Center currently has seven Guadalupe fur seals in its care.

The pup killed last week was severely malnourished and probably came ashore to rest, Johnson said. A necropsy found it died of extensive bleeding and trauma to the chest and lungs, caused by deep puncture wounds from multiple dog bites, the Marine Mammal Center said.

Johnson and other Marine Mammal Center personnel said they were troubled by a growing incidence of human interference with seals, sea lions and sea otters, especially during and directly after the spring pupping season. Those marine wildlife and many other creatures are legally protected from harassment and harm under a 1972 federal law.

Yet beachgoers will often feed, pet, try to take selfies with them, even take them home thinking they have been abandoned — resulting in their actual abandonment by their mothers or in other negative repercussions that require hospitalization, Marine Mammal Center staffers said.

In one such case, a malnourished harbor seal pup just a few weeks old had to be rescued from the beach at Fort Ross State Park after people had surrounded it and tried to feed it, Marine Mammal Center spokesman Giancarlo Rulli said. It’s believed the animal had so many people around it, that its mother had left it, he said.