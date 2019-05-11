In Petaluma, no shortage of workout venues

Behind the sunlit front desk of the new Planet Fitness in east Petaluma stood Anthony Martinez, the 29-year-old general manager, radiating with positive energy.

Originally from Lodi, he’s been tasked with steering the new 24-hour fitness club in the heart of the Washington Square Shopping Center, which opened last month and provides low-cost memberships targeted primarily for first-time gym users.

“It’s a good thing to see,” Martinez said. “It actually gives me chills thinking about it, seriously. It’s wonderful being in this position to be able to better people’s lives.”

The new franchise is one of seven fitness clubs dotting a 5-mile stretch on McDowell Boulevard alone, including Synergy Health Club, Redwood Club, City Sports Club, Sonoma Fit and Anytime Fitness.

In recent years, the proliferation of gyms has amounted to nearly two dozen within Petaluma, raising questions about whether the market is over-saturated, and if the appeal for discount rates from corporate gyms has made it difficult for locally-owned options to survive.

“We keep it friendly. We consider them our neighbors,” Martinez said. “Obviously we’re in competition as a business, but I don’t see it that way. I would prefer it be more as a friendly competition instead of that.”

Others, however, might disagree.

Rob and Martha Domont, former owners of the Petaluma Valley Athletic Club, shuttered their Corona Road doors in 2017 after 19 years, citing the competition from big chain gyms like City Sports Club.

The family-friendly fitness center had initially been built as a racquetball club in 1977.

With shallow pockets and less members, local clubs offer community atmospheres in exchange for higher annual fees. Over time, the model has become less sustainable.

Rob Domont did not return calls seeking comment. At a planning commission meeting in January 2017, he told the board that every effort had been exhausted to keep the club financially viable.

Former PVAC member Toby Young, who led an unsuccessful effort by members to take over the gym as it was closing, said the loss of locally-owned clubs is too bad. He noted Planet Fitness’s introductory offer of $10 per month does not include a $39 annual fee and taxes, and membership can only be used at the Petaluma location.

“It’s kind of a shame, losing some of the more personal clubs in town,” he said. “Clubs moving in like Planet Fitness, they’re trying to compete and get membership up. But if you read the fine print, there are other fees to pay. It’s not a sustainable rate obviously.”

Martinez views it less cynically, and sees Planet Fitness and other gyms in Petaluma as members of a diverse market, serving different segments of the exercise community.

“We really do cater to the first-time gym user, and I think by doing that we pull out of a pool of people that aren’t already paying for a gym,” he said. “We’re tapping into this untapped vein with our members here, and so far it’s just working out.”

