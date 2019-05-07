Rotary honors teacher for Serenity Garden

Retired Casa Grande High School science teacher John Shribbs was recently honored by the Petaluma Valley Rotary Club for his exceptional leadership in helping three local Rotary clubs complete a joint project to renovate the Serenity Garden serving foster and abused children at the Petaluma People’s Services Center.

Michael Caruana, project manager and member of the Petaluma Rotary Club, presented the award to Shribbs during Petaluma Valley Rotary’s annual Dinner of Champions event at Rooster Run Golf Club.

Shribbs’ critical help in setting up an irrigation system, selecting a wide variety of plants and shrubs as well as multiple other accouterments resulted in a space where victimized children can feel safe and secure, according to People’s Services Director Elece Hempel who attended the ceremony to thank and recognize Shribbs’ contributions to the project which was funded by Petaluma’s three Rotary clubs.

Petaluma Valley Rotary Club members also awarded scholarships to the following local high school students who plan to pursue higher education: Haley Ireland, Trinity White, Belen Poblano, Sue Jacob, Tiffany Herrand, Bianca Gutierrez and David Grant.

Special awards were presented to Richie Lemos for his help in establishing and leading the South Sonoma County Rotaract Club, as well as longtime Petaluma Valley Rotary Club member Jim O’Grady for his multiple contributions to the club’s overall success in serving the community.