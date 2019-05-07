Special class on beer appreciation

The Petaluma Educational Foundation will host an exclusive “Blind Tasting” at the Lagunitas Brewing Company on June 13.

PEF Board Member Dr. Hoby Wedler will offer a unique interactive presentation of craft brews sampling.

PEF is pairing up with Wedler, co-founder and CEO of Senspoint Design, the Lagunitas Brewing Company to host Cheers for Beers — a sightless sipping event.

Wedler, who has been completely blind since birth, will begin with a discussion of the beer industry, and how it has become so prominent over the past decade in Northern California.

Participants will sample Lagunitas beer, learn a bit about the Petaluma Educational Foundation, enjoy conversation and partake in a true blind beer tasting experience.

During the tasting, guests will be led through a sensory journey of beer in the truest sense of the term. Guests will be blindfolded as they learn to tap into their senses to experience the craft beer journey.

Participants will dive into beer culture and learn what makes beer an art form. They will enhance their aromatic vocabularies by smelling prepared samples of aromas reminiscent of what they will soon find and pick out of the beers.

Tasters tasters will then participate in a discussion of the aroma and flavor of several beers before removing their blindfolds and resuming the party. Beer varietals will be revealed during the tasting.

The event happens on the Thursday preceding Father’s Day.

Space is limited and pre-purchase is required. Cost us $45 per person.

Proceeds go to support PEF grants to all local schools.