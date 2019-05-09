Spoil mom with a meal in Petaluma this Mother’s Day

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
May 9, 2019, 12:03PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Mother’s Day was signed into law by Woodrow Wilson in 1914, giving moms an official holiday to honor all they do. It was the brainchild of Anna Reeves Jarvis, who was herself a mother of 12. Here in Petaluma, we have a variety of ways to honor your mom by taking her to a delicious meal, be it brunch or tea or dinner.

I must mention the Mother’s Day Tea collaboration between Petaluma People Services and Petaluma Sunrise Rotary because it really is an event organized just for moms, including those whose families may live far away. It is on Saturday, May 11, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., so will not interfere with any Sunday plans you may have for Mother’s Day. It is a tea hosted at the Petaluma Woman’s Club and caters to both moms with families in town and those without. The event encourages guests to sponsor those moms who may be far from family. All moms are invited for free to attend, while any accompanying guests pay $10. Donate $15 to sponsor a mom without a local family. Call 765-8488 or email admin@petalumapeople.org for reservations.

And because we Petalumans seem to love communal events, or any chance to share a table with new friends, consider the Elks Lodge Mother’s Day Brunch. No reservations are required, simply show up on Sunday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adults tickets are $13, children 12 and under are $6 (kids under 5 are free). The menu includes the basics, all of which the Elks do so well, but I have to make special mention of the pancakes. I am not sure what their secret is, but the Elks’ pancakes are some of the best in town, and because they are not normally open to the public, this is one of the rare opportunities to sample this local delicacy. The menu also includes scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, fruit cocktail, assorted pastries and muffins and the famed potatoes O’Brien, plus juice, milk, coffee and tea and cocktails from the bar. Moms get a glass of champagne or a mimosa included with the meal. They will also receive a rose and Hershey’s kiss when they leave. This is also a great opportunity to get a family photo. Heather Stanfield will be on site offered her service for $5 for electronic copies and a bit more for prints. There will also be raffles for both a women’s basket and a men’s basket of goodies.

Gator’s has been hitting it out of the park both with regular menu, which is anything but regular. Additionally, those Louisiana folks love to celebrate, made apparent by the special menus offered for just about every holiday. Mother’s Day is no exception, with a brunch set from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Moms will get a complimentary rose or mimosa. Reservations are highly recommended as Gator’s fills up fast. The menu runs the gamut of Louisiana specialties, from blue-corn grits to jambalaya to red beans and rice, with enough southern dessert options to satisfy any sweet tooth. This is a prefix because it is a buffet and is priced at $32 (adults), $22 (kids 9 to 12), $10 (kids 7 and 8) and free for those 6 and younger. Check out Gator’s Facebook page for the full menu as it is far too extensive to list here.

Rosen’s 256 North will have a brunch buffet, similar to its tasty Easter buffet, with everything from house-baked croissants to eggs to bacon and sausage to eggs Benedict. Also on the menu is grilled asparagus, pancakes, bagels, lox and cream cheese, yogurt parfait and plenty of desserts. The bar will be mixing up mimosas, bloody Mary’s and fizzes and, as always, offers a bottomless mimosa. Also look for the special dinner menu, starting at 5 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

Palms Grill will debut its news weekend buffet brunch featuring banana-almond waffles, crabcake Benedicts and more. Also look for a special two-course dinner on Mother’s Day.

Chef Joe over at Seared always puts on a good show, with something special planned for Mother’s Day. His menu will include innovative favorites like bacon bourbon doughnuts, prime rib hash, Dungeness crab Benedicts and pomelo grapefruit brûlée. Seared’s bar also knows how to mix cocktails and will have mimosas, Bloody’s, fizzes and froses, which is a rose and strawberry slushy.

The Shuckery will offer its normal menu, as well as lobster enchiladas and eggs benny with tomato and Thistle Meats bacon as a special Mother’s Day addition to the lunch menu.

Pub Republic will have a Mother’s Day specials, as well as its great regular brunch menu. Co-owner Jory Bergman is very excited to be working with her 14-year-old son for the day, saying it will be the best Mother’s Day ever for her.

If brioche French toast, crab cakes benedict or a special breakfast hash sound good, head to Wild Goat Bistro for this special menu, along with live jazz music, mimosas and baby back ribs, all day long.

Beyond the Glory quickly reached full stride and is turning out special menus for all the holidays, including Mother’s Day. They will have a special brunch menu, with items such as crab cake Benedict, steak and eggs, quiche Lorraine (with coffee cake and fruit salad), stuffed pork tenderloin, veggie frittata and vegan quinoa and couscous, plus homemade desserts. Additionally, moms will find flavored mimosa tasting flights as the cocktail special and will receive a complimentary mimosa with their meal.

Flamez Grill will offer a sirloin steak and eggs special for brunch and sirloin and shrimp special for its Mother’s Day dinner.

Tolay will be offering a Mother’s Day brunch buffet. They have not released any menu details, but the other buffets I’ve attended there were always good.

For take-out, or for enjoying at the bakery with one of the many coffee options, Bright Bear Bakery will have special heart-shaped cronuts. If you do not know, cronuts were invented on the East Coast and are a cross between a croissant and a donut. Bright Bear makes one of the only ones I have seen on the West Coast and does them quite well, as they do with all their pastries, breads and (my personal favorites) the very-affordable sandwiches.

This is Penngrove Market’s first Mother’s Day and they are getting into the mix with unique and fun flavors of mimosas. They have a great front patio for relaxing and enjoying that slower pace that Penngrove seems to exude.

If you are looking to treat mom special but do not want to eat out, Sarah’s Eats & Sweets has the perfect solution with their special pick-up menu. The menu is available on their Facebook page and includes things like Lorraine ham and Swiss or sausage; caramelized onion and spinach quiche; breakfast potatoes with red peppers; strawberry spinach salad with feta cheese and poppy seed vinaigrette; Stony Point strawberry scones and lemon-almond cake with raspberry frosting. Call or email to place orders – pick-up is Saturday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Griffo Distillery is offering a unique Mother’s Day event with a special private tour, lunch on the main level, a special bouquet of flowers and, of course, all the normal cocktails, plus a special Scott Street Gin Fizz just for the occasion. The event is Sunday, May 12, from noon to 3 p.m. Space is limited and the cost is $75 per person. Get tickets at griffodistillery.com

Also getting in on the drinks side, Barber Cellars is offering half-priced glasses of wine to moms and Quinua Cucina Peruana will have complementary mimosas or sangrias for all moms.

Last, but certainly not least, McEvoy Ranch is having a Mother’s Day Patio Party on Sunday, May 12, from 1 to 4 p.m., setting aside their normal tours and tastings for the day, in order to celebrate moms. Guests will enjoy a buffet of “ranch nibbles,” tickets for wine tastings, live music, optional tours throughout the day and special sale prices on all McEvoy products. Tickets are $60 ($52 for Social Club members.) Special $15 pricing is available for those aged 5 to 20. Call 769-4138 for reservations.

