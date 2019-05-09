Spoil mom with a meal in Petaluma this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day was signed into law by Woodrow Wilson in 1914, giving moms an official holiday to honor all they do. It was the brainchild of Anna Reeves Jarvis, who was herself a mother of 12. Here in Petaluma, we have a variety of ways to honor your mom by taking her to a delicious meal, be it brunch or tea or dinner.

I must mention the Mother’s Day Tea collaboration between Petaluma People Services and Petaluma Sunrise Rotary because it really is an event organized just for moms, including those whose families may live far away. It is on Saturday, May 11, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., so will not interfere with any Sunday plans you may have for Mother’s Day. It is a tea hosted at the Petaluma Woman’s Club and caters to both moms with families in town and those without. The event encourages guests to sponsor those moms who may be far from family. All moms are invited for free to attend, while any accompanying guests pay $10. Donate $15 to sponsor a mom without a local family. Call 765-8488 or email admin@petalumapeople.org for reservations.

And because we Petalumans seem to love communal events, or any chance to share a table with new friends, consider the Elks Lodge Mother’s Day Brunch. No reservations are required, simply show up on Sunday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adults tickets are $13, children 12 and under are $6 (kids under 5 are free). The menu includes the basics, all of which the Elks do so well, but I have to make special mention of the pancakes. I am not sure what their secret is, but the Elks’ pancakes are some of the best in town, and because they are not normally open to the public, this is one of the rare opportunities to sample this local delicacy. The menu also includes scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, fruit cocktail, assorted pastries and muffins and the famed potatoes O’Brien, plus juice, milk, coffee and tea and cocktails from the bar. Moms get a glass of champagne or a mimosa included with the meal. They will also receive a rose and Hershey’s kiss when they leave. This is also a great opportunity to get a family photo. Heather Stanfield will be on site offered her service for $5 for electronic copies and a bit more for prints. There will also be raffles for both a women’s basket and a men’s basket of goodies.

Gator’s has been hitting it out of the park both with regular menu, which is anything but regular. Additionally, those Louisiana folks love to celebrate, made apparent by the special menus offered for just about every holiday. Mother’s Day is no exception, with a brunch set from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Moms will get a complimentary rose or mimosa. Reservations are highly recommended as Gator’s fills up fast. The menu runs the gamut of Louisiana specialties, from blue-corn grits to jambalaya to red beans and rice, with enough southern dessert options to satisfy any sweet tooth. This is a prefix because it is a buffet and is priced at $32 (adults), $22 (kids 9 to 12), $10 (kids 7 and 8) and free for those 6 and younger. Check out Gator’s Facebook page for the full menu as it is far too extensive to list here.