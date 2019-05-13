Revisiting the ‘Best New Restaurants’ of the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
May 13, 2019, 4:55PM
Updated 32 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

This week’s announcement of this year’s Petaluma People’s Choice Award winners dovetails nicely with recent revisits to three of our favorite restaurants, which just so happen to be the last three years’ winners of the coveted Best New Restaurant award.

Quinua Cocina Peruana — 2016 Best New Restaurant

Owner Juan Gutierrez had a restaurant in the East Bay and was looking to open another in Napa. On his way home from a visit to Napa, he swung through Petaluma for dinner, stopping at Mi Pueblo – El Centro. He simply loved the downtown because it reminded him of his home in Peru.

Gutierrez jumped in with both feet, moving his family to Petaluma and getting involved in local fundraisers so he could meet his new community while also offering his services.

Although the food is spectacular, and am I told by expat Peruvians is the best example of their home cuisine, it is Gutierrez himself, and his staff, that brings Quinua to the next level. This was accentuated during a recent birthday lunch visit. The meal was spectacular, even catering to our young, finicky diners, from which I discovered one of my new favorite Quinua dishes — arroz chaufa. A Peruvian-Chinese-style fried rice, this dish is a mix of chicken, ginger, eggs, green onions and soy sauce, all cooked in a wok over a high flame. Veggie and pork options are also available. This is one of the best fried rice dishes I have ever had, and left me craving for more.

Several must-try dishes include all of the different ceviche, which range from fish to mussels to tiger prawns. You can even order a dish that includes several of the ceviche options. Quinua uses high-quality fish so these dishes are not cheap but are well worth the cost.

Try the octopus, which usually appears on the dinner menu. Unlike the chewy octopus we sometimes see in restaurants, which is sourced from Asia, Quinua uses Spanish and Portuguese octopus — a whole different fish that is tender and flavorful. Don’t skip the saltine crackers that come with this dish. Not only are they traditional but after you taste this dish as a whole, with the olive cream sauce, you will know why this cracker is the perfect base for this bite.

Other favorites are the quinoto and the picante de mariscos, both of which are types of seafood stew. And then there’s the special Peruvian ice cream. Although made from an avocado-looking fruit, it taste like caramel.

Like with many ethnic restaurants, I suggest visiting with a large party so you can share a bit of everything and find your personal favorites.

Located just outside of downtown, Quinua sometimes gets overlooked but is a great spot not only for dinner, but also as a special treat for lunch. And when the downtown restaurants are all booked up on a Friday or Saturday night, Quinua will always have a table or two available because they remain a local secret. Take advantage of this while you can because the word is spreading across the Bay Area, slowly but surely, that Quinua’s Peruvian cuisine is worth a visit.

Brewsters Beer Garden — 2017 Best New Restaurant

I love meals at great restaurants, both near and far, but by far, my favorite type of dinner is a paired dinner. Whether with local beer or wine, specially paired dinners give a chef and maker a chance to show off their best and most creative. These are usually one-of-a-kind dishes, relying on seasonal local ingredients, and are paired with drinks created and aged in the same terroir. Sure, I wouldn’t pass a scotch-, mescal-, bourbon- or sake-paired dinner either, but those do not have the same connection that’s found between food and fluid like locally produced and paired food and beers or wine.

Brewsters Beer Garden recently collaborated with Barrel Brothers Brewery Company out of Windsor. Chef Todd Shoberg took over the head chef duties at Brewsters late last summer and has done a great job in bringing the menu in line with the overall ambiance of the restaurant as well as the bounty of our countryside. So, it came as no surprise that when creating the menu for this beer-paired dinner that he expertly matched flavors with custom dishes created specifically for the event.

The evening started off with a “greeting” beer, Barrel Brothers’ Dad Pants pilsner. The chef and one of the founders and head brewer at Barrel Brothers welcomed diners. Guests asked questions and learned more, not only about the brewery, but about the brewing process while dining alongside the brewer. Realizing how passionate these people are about what they do, it is hard not to become a fan. Barrel Brothers is one of our favorites as they produce some excellent Europe styled beers, which are often hard to find in our over-hopped West Coast tap houses.

Dinner began with the “Variety of Chicories,” a plate of goat feta, Marcona almonds, cara cara navel orange and black pepper, along with Blonde Voyage, a blonde ale.

Next up was S.F. patrole sole with Togarishi breading served with cast iron cauliflower, Calabrian chili, raisins and lime, with Naughty Hops, a West Coast IPA. The final main dish was pork belly porchetta, stuffed with bacon and kale, and topped with Pt. Reyes blue, saba, smoke, local watercress and honey comb, along with a barrel-aged sour, Leather Bound Books. Sours can be an acquired taste but even the non-fans among us agreed that this acidic beer cut the fattiness of the pork belly perfectly.

Dessert was a vanilla affogatos, made with Dark Sarcasm porter and was served with a chocolate peanut butter cookie. This truly was the icing on the cake of what was an incredible and memorable dinner.

Brewsters Beer Garden continues to improve with time, especially under the keen eye and palette of its new chef. The venue also participates regularly in local fundraisers, donating often and offering up its venue whenever possible.

What a Chicken — 2018 Best New Restaurant

It cannot really be said that What a Chicken burst onto the scene last year, although it did win the 2018 Best New Restaurant award even though it had been open only a couple months when votes were cast, meaning it beat out other new restaurants that had more time to gather up loyal patrons. However, What a Chicken already had quite a following based on its grilled chickens and ribs that have been wowing Petalumans for years at the east-side farmers market.

Like many, we often find ourselves either dining in or picking up from What a Chicken on a regular basis, as was the case on a recent Saturday morning. We had just finished some morning errands, which included picking up dry cleaning, doing a bit of shopping and attending Jeff Mayne’s dredging presentation at the Petaluma Yacht Club.

Although I had just bought a couple of new low-cal frozen meals in order to help carry my weight loss through the weekend, I was craving What a Chicken.

I wanted both a fish and shrimp taco and I love the ones from What a Chicken. To keep it low carb, I even passed on the tortillas, which for the record are made in-house daily.

We started with chips and salsa, which are always crowd pleasers. What a Chicken has an eclectic salsa bar where I discovered a new favorite. I don’t know what it’s called, but it has pineapple, onions and a real kick to it. Although everything is great on the menu, from the chicken meals to the ribs to the burritos and wraps, we ordered the tacos and, as always, loved each bite.

Although parking can be a bit of a hassle at What a Chicken, the food is always worth it. (Pro tip: Park around the corner ­­— there are almost always spots available).

The restaurant also offers catering, which we have taken advantage of a few times now, both for big groups and for simply family gatherings. It always impresses guests.

Based on its constant popularity, What a Chicken, it seems, will be here for the long haul.

With so many great new restaurants opening each year in Petaluma, it is always interesting to see which will top the list in the Petaluma Peope’s Choice Awards, at least from a popularity standpoint. This by no means designates them as the definitive best, because we all have our own favorites. Sometimes a smaller, less visited place may not have the clientele to garner the win. But the past three winners have been true standouts and are still among the town’s favorites — congratulation to them for standing the test of time.

In the world of restaurants, surviving even the first year is quite an accomplishment, especially in a town with so many great choices.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine