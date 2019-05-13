Revisiting the ‘Best New Restaurants’ of the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards

This week’s announcement of this year’s Petaluma People’s Choice Award winners dovetails nicely with recent revisits to three of our favorite restaurants, which just so happen to be the last three years’ winners of the coveted Best New Restaurant award.

Quinua Cocina Peruana — 2016 Best New Restaurant

Owner Juan Gutierrez had a restaurant in the East Bay and was looking to open another in Napa. On his way home from a visit to Napa, he swung through Petaluma for dinner, stopping at Mi Pueblo – El Centro. He simply loved the downtown because it reminded him of his home in Peru.

Gutierrez jumped in with both feet, moving his family to Petaluma and getting involved in local fundraisers so he could meet his new community while also offering his services.

Although the food is spectacular, and am I told by expat Peruvians is the best example of their home cuisine, it is Gutierrez himself, and his staff, that brings Quinua to the next level. This was accentuated during a recent birthday lunch visit. The meal was spectacular, even catering to our young, finicky diners, from which I discovered one of my new favorite Quinua dishes — arroz chaufa. A Peruvian-Chinese-style fried rice, this dish is a mix of chicken, ginger, eggs, green onions and soy sauce, all cooked in a wok over a high flame. Veggie and pork options are also available. This is one of the best fried rice dishes I have ever had, and left me craving for more.

Several must-try dishes include all of the different ceviche, which range from fish to mussels to tiger prawns. You can even order a dish that includes several of the ceviche options. Quinua uses high-quality fish so these dishes are not cheap but are well worth the cost.

Try the octopus, which usually appears on the dinner menu. Unlike the chewy octopus we sometimes see in restaurants, which is sourced from Asia, Quinua uses Spanish and Portuguese octopus — a whole different fish that is tender and flavorful. Don’t skip the saltine crackers that come with this dish. Not only are they traditional but after you taste this dish as a whole, with the olive cream sauce, you will know why this cracker is the perfect base for this bite.

Other favorites are the quinoto and the picante de mariscos, both of which are types of seafood stew. And then there’s the special Peruvian ice cream. Although made from an avocado-looking fruit, it taste like caramel.

Like with many ethnic restaurants, I suggest visiting with a large party so you can share a bit of everything and find your personal favorites.

Located just outside of downtown, Quinua sometimes gets overlooked but is a great spot not only for dinner, but also as a special treat for lunch. And when the downtown restaurants are all booked up on a Friday or Saturday night, Quinua will always have a table or two available because they remain a local secret. Take advantage of this while you can because the word is spreading across the Bay Area, slowly but surely, that Quinua’s Peruvian cuisine is worth a visit.

Brewsters Beer Garden — 2017 Best New Restaurant

I love meals at great restaurants, both near and far, but by far, my favorite type of dinner is a paired dinner. Whether with local beer or wine, specially paired dinners give a chef and maker a chance to show off their best and most creative. These are usually one-of-a-kind dishes, relying on seasonal local ingredients, and are paired with drinks created and aged in the same terroir. Sure, I wouldn’t pass a scotch-, mescal-, bourbon- or sake-paired dinner either, but those do not have the same connection that’s found between food and fluid like locally produced and paired food and beers or wine.