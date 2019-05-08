Argus-Courier wins top state newspaper honors

The Argus-Courier was honored Saturday by the California News Publishers Association with 16 awards including the top award for general excellence for the 10th time in 12 years.

Entries in the annual CNPA California Journalism Awards were judged against work produced by weekly newspapers in California with 4,000 to 11,000 subscribers.

The awards, which recognized journalism published in 2018, were presented at a gala dinner held in Southern California at The Westin Long Beach hotel.

The newspaper won first place for general excellence based on two editions of the newspaper in February.

Other awards included:

First place in News Photography for a photo by Crissy Pascual of the COTS homeless shelter.

First place Sports Section for coverage of local sports.

First place in Writing for a story by David Templeton about a play based on “Peter Pan.”

Second place in Photo Essay for a photo spread by Pascual of Lincoln School.

Second place in Editorial Comment for an editorial about human trafficking.

Third place in Writing for a story by Yousef Baig and Matt Brown about the wildfire’s impact on Petaluma.

Third place in Editorial Cartoon for a cartoon by Pete McDonnell about dropping rural school enrollment.

Third place in Coverage of Youth and Education for a story by Brown about Lincoln School.

Third place in Columns for a pair of “Culture Junkie” columns by Templeton.

Third place in Artistic Photo for a photo by Pascual of Day of the Dead.

Fourth place in Sports Feature for a story by John Jackson about a motorcycle adventure.

Fourth place in Arts and Entertainment Coverage for the Community section.

Fifth place in Sports Game Story for a story by Jackson about the Egg bowl.

Fifth place in Land-use Reporting for a story by Baig about park funding.

Fifth place in Coverage of Local Government for a story by Brown about highway funding.