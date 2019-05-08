Lagunitas unveils lineup for free summer concert series
Lagunitas Brewing Co. in Petaluma has released the lineup of its free 2019 Summer Concert Series.
All shows are at the brewery’s amphitheater on North McDowell Boulevard.
Tickets are available three weeks before each show online. Find more information here.
People under age 21, dogs and outside food and drink are not welcome, but low-back chairs and blankets are.
Here are this year’s acts:
Monday, May 27: The War & Treaty, and The Dip
Tuesday, June 4: Fidlar and Tropa Magica
Tuesday, June 18: Antibalas
Monday, June 24: Thundercat
Tuesday, July 9: The Budos Band
Monday, Aug. 5: James McMurtry
Monday, Aug. 19: The Nude Party
Monday, Aug. 26: Shannon and the Clams
Tuesday, Sept. 3: Man Man with special guest Creed Bratton
Monday, Sept: 23: Newport Folk presents “Folkin’ Friends”
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Paul Cauthen
Tuesday, Oct. 1: STRFKR
Monday, Oct. 7: Caroline Rose