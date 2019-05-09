Petaluma police ask for help identifying bank robbery suspect

Petaluma police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank Wednesday afternoon.

A man entered the Bank of America branch on North McDowell Boulevard shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and passed a note demanding money, police said in a statement. The suspect made off on foot with an unspecified amount of cash. It is not clear if he was armed, but no one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect, described as an Asian or Hispanic male, about 40 years old, was wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt with a camouflage Oakland A’s logo on the front, blue jeans and a dark hat with a light bill.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 778-4372.