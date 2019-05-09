Petaluma People’s Choice winners announced
Here are the winners of the 2019 Petaluma People’s Choice awards:
BEST BUSINESSES
Accounting / CPA Firm
Baldwin, McGaughey & Co.
Antique Store
The Find - Petaluma
Art Gallery
Gallery One
Auto Body Shop
Petaluma Auto Body
Auto Dealer
Hansel Honda
Auto Repair Shop
Empire Automotive
Boutique
Ooh La Luxe
Car Wash / Detailing
Raintree Car Wash & Detail Center
Charter or Private School
St. Vincent de Paul High School
Consignment / Thrift Store
Alphabet Soup Thrift Store
Credit Union
Redwood Credit Union
Day Spa
Soft Shell
Facial / Makeup
Soft Shell
Garden Supplies / Nursery
Cottage Gardens of Petaluma
Grocery Store
Petaluma Market
Hardware Store
Rex Ace Hardware
Health Club / Gym
Synergy Health Club
Jewelry Store
Hollingsworth Jewelers Gallery
Local Bank
Exchange Bank
Pedicure / Manicure
Naturally Happy Feet & Fingers
Pet Boarding Service
Fit ‘N’ Furry
Place for Live Music
Mystic Theater & Music Hall
Place to Buy Flooring
Quality Flooring Center
Place to Buy Flowers
Vanda Floral Designs
Place to Buy Pet Supplies
Rivertown Feed & Pet Country Store
Place to Buy Tires
Jay & Bill’s Tire Service
Place to Shop for the Perfect Gift
Copperfield’s Books
Preschool
Little Shepherd Preschool
Public School
Casa Grande High School
Real Estate Brokerage
Century 21 Bundesen
Senior Care Facility
Sunrise of Petaluma
Wedding Venue
Flying Cloud Farm
Window & Door Replacement
Save Energy
Yoga Studio
Renew Yoga
BEST FOOD & DRINK
American / California Cuisine Restaurant
Wild Goat Bistro
Asian Food
Lily Kai’s
Bakery
Della Fattoria
Bar
Mario & John’s
Barbecue
Lombardi’s Gourmet Deli & BBQ
Breakfast / Brunch
Sax’s Joint
Brewery
Lagunitas Brewing Company
Burrito
El Roy’s Express
Café / Coffee Shop
Aqus Café
Chinese Restaurant
Lily Kai’s
Cocktails
Mario & John’s
Deli
Ray’s Delicatessen and Tavern
Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Central Market
Food Truck
El Roy’s Express
Hamburger
Mike’s at the Crossroads
Happy Hour
Seared
Ice Cream / Frozen Yogurt
Lala’s Creamery
Indian Restaurant
Everest Indian Restaurant
Italian Restaurant
Cucina Paradiso
Kid-Friendly Restaurant
Brewsters Beer Garden
Locally Produced Red Wine
Keller Estate
Locally Produced White Wine
Keller Estate
Mexican Restaurant
Mi Pueblo El Central
New Restaurant
Chili Joe’s
Outdoor Dining
Brewsters Beer Garden
Pizza
Old Chicago Pizza
Place for Lunch
Wild Goat Bistro
Place for Wine Tasting
La Dolce Vita Wine Lounge