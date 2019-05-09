Petaluma People’s Choice winners announced

Here are the winners of the 2019 Petaluma People’s Choice awards:

BEST BUSINESSES

Accounting / CPA Firm

Baldwin, McGaughey & Co.

Antique Store

The Find - Petaluma

Art Gallery

Gallery One

Auto Body Shop

Petaluma Auto Body

Auto Dealer

Hansel Honda

Auto Repair Shop

Empire Automotive

Boutique

Ooh La Luxe

Car Wash / Detailing

Raintree Car Wash & Detail Center

Charter or Private School

St. Vincent de Paul High School

Consignment / Thrift Store

Alphabet Soup Thrift Store

Credit Union

Redwood Credit Union

Day Spa

Soft Shell

Facial / Makeup

Soft Shell

Garden Supplies / Nursery

Cottage Gardens of Petaluma

Grocery Store

Petaluma Market

Hardware Store

Rex Ace Hardware

Health Club / Gym

Synergy Health Club

Jewelry Store

Hollingsworth Jewelers Gallery

Local Bank

Exchange Bank

Pedicure / Manicure

Naturally Happy Feet & Fingers

Pet Boarding Service

Fit ‘N’ Furry

Place for Live Music

Mystic Theater & Music Hall

Place to Buy Flooring

Quality Flooring Center

Place to Buy Flowers

Vanda Floral Designs

Place to Buy Pet Supplies

Rivertown Feed & Pet Country Store

Place to Buy Tires

Jay & Bill’s Tire Service

Place to Shop for the Perfect Gift

Copperfield’s Books

Preschool

Little Shepherd Preschool

Public School

Casa Grande High School

Real Estate Brokerage

Century 21 Bundesen

Senior Care Facility

Sunrise of Petaluma

Wedding Venue

Flying Cloud Farm

Window & Door Replacement

Save Energy

Yoga Studio

Renew Yoga

BEST FOOD & DRINK

American / California Cuisine Restaurant

Wild Goat Bistro

Asian Food

Lily Kai’s

Bakery

Della Fattoria

Bar

Mario & John’s

Barbecue

Lombardi’s Gourmet Deli & BBQ

Breakfast / Brunch

Sax’s Joint

Brewery

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Burrito

El Roy’s Express

Café / Coffee Shop

Aqus Café

Chinese Restaurant

Lily Kai’s

Cocktails

Mario & John’s

Deli

Ray’s Delicatessen and Tavern

Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Central Market

Food Truck

El Roy’s Express

Hamburger

Mike’s at the Crossroads

Happy Hour

Seared

Ice Cream / Frozen Yogurt

Lala’s Creamery

Indian Restaurant

Everest Indian Restaurant

Italian Restaurant

Cucina Paradiso

Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Brewsters Beer Garden

Locally Produced Red Wine

Keller Estate

Locally Produced White Wine

Keller Estate

Mexican Restaurant

Mi Pueblo El Central

New Restaurant

Chili Joe’s

Outdoor Dining

Brewsters Beer Garden

Pizza

Old Chicago Pizza

Place for Lunch

Wild Goat Bistro

Place for Wine Tasting

La Dolce Vita Wine Lounge