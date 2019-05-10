Mail carriers picking up healthy food donations in Sonoma County

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 10, 2019, 9:05AM

It’s not every day that you leave cans and packages of food beside your outgoing mail.

It happens just one day a year, and Saturday is that day in Sonoma County.

When U.S Postal Service carriers deliver the mail Saturday, they’ll pick up donations of nonperishable groceries. In this region, the food will go to the Redwood Empire Food Bank for distribution to local people in need.

Members of the National Association of Letter Carriers call their annual food drive Stamp Out Hunger. Carriers and the people at the food bank and local pantries ask people to bag and leave beside their mail box or slot a bag or two of nutritious food.

Highly desirable are hearty soups, stews and chili, canned meats and fish, peanut butter, canned or dried beans, rice, pasta and pasta sauce, cereals, 100% juice, canned fruits and vegetables.

