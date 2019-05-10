Dump trunk slams into Petaluma house

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 10, 2019, 9:11AM

A dump trunk slammed into a Petaluma home on Thursday afternoon after its brakes apparently failed and rolled down a steep hill, authorities said.

No one was injured in the crash that occurred at 3:18 p.m. at 1 Alexa Court on the westside of Petaluma, according to the Petaluma Fire Department.

The truck was unoccupied and parked on the road in the Query Heights subdivision.

No one was home at the time when the truck crashed into the garage area of the three-story home, fire officials said.

Firefighters stabilized the garage, but city inspectors placed a red tag on the structure until it could be fixed. The family who lived there was able to stay in the main portion of the residence.

