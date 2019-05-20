For Petaluma nonprofits, Lagunitas hosts the party

If you have ever been to a nonprofit fundraiser in Petaluma — and there are a lot of them — there’s a good chance that it was at the Lagunitas Brewing Company taproom.

Over the years, the beer garden has hosted countless events, donating its space most Monday and Tuesday evenings to local nonprofits for fundraisers such as Brews and Bites for the Bounty Farm, Cinnabar Theater crab feed and Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue’s Pints for Paws, to name a few.

Lagunitas’ spirit of giving back to the community in which it was incubated is part of the international beer giant’s ethos, said Jim Jacobs, director of community giving for Lagunitas.

“There are so many good nonprofits here, we try to help everyone,” said Jacobs, who has been in his role for 16 years. “Giving is what makes us whole.”

It is because of its charitable work in the community that Lagunitas was recently honored with a special award at the Petaluma Community Awards of Excellence. The company won the “Sumpin’ Special” award, a nod to their A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’ Ale.

Besides donating event space, which Jacobs said is open to all nonprofits, the company also donates tons of beer and money to causes it supports.

The Lagunitas beer garden at the Butter and Egg Parade? That was 40 kegs donated to the Downtown Association to help put on the event.

The irreverent artsy Beer Circus that Lagunitas puts on every year? The proceeds go to a nonprofit, which this year is the Phoenix Theater Teen Center.

Lagunitas also supports the Petaluma Music Festival, which is itself a fundraiser for high school music programs, and Lagunitas employees are encouraged to volunteer at places like the Bounty Farm and Redwood Empire Food Bank, Jacobs said.

“It makes our employees feel great to work here,” he said. “We go out and literally get our hands dirty.”

Elece Hempel, executive director of Petaluma People Services Center, which has held numerous fundraisers at Lagunitas, said that the company won the Small Business of the Year award in 2009. The company that Tony Magee founded in 1993 was still considered “small” a decade ago, before its meteoric rise in the craft beer industry and ultimate sale to Heineken International.

“We all know it has put Petaluma on the map,” Hempel said. “The recognized early on that investing in community is very important. I bet there isn’t a nonprofit in this community that hasn’t benefited from beer money.”

Jacobs said the community recognition was nice, but the company doesn’t do it for the awards. He said it is important to support nonprofits in the community.

“We sell beer for a living, but I’m not sure that’s going to get us into heaven,” he said. “It’s always better to be a part of something bigger than yourself.”

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)