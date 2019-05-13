Kayaker near hypothermic shock when plucked a mile from Sonoma Coast

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 13, 2019, 8:27AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A woman who lost sight of her husband from Doran Beach at Bodega Bay helped launch the search that saved the kayaker’s life.

A kayaker blown off course and dumped from his boat while checking crab pots in Bodega Bay on Sunday was rescued from the chilly ocean waters just in time, thanks to several precautions that helped keep him alive, emergency officials said.

For starters, he told his wife where he was going and about how long he would be out, authorities said. The unidentified crabber also wore a dry suit and a personal flotation device when he left Doran Beach around midday Sunday to go check his crab traps out by the Bodega Bay jetty.

Unfortunately, the wind picks up in the afternoons off the Sonoma Coast. The kayaker, said to be in his 40s, found himself struggling to paddle inshore, and instead went farther and farther afield, emergency personnel said.

Around 1 p.m., his wife, who had been keeping an eye on him from shore, notified a Sonoma County park ranger that she had lost sight of her husband, Bodega Bay Fire Capt. Lou Stoerzinger said.

The Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter, Henry 1, already was airborne and immediately began an aerial search, while the U.S. Coast Guard launched its 47-foot life boat from Doran Beach. Firefighters from Bodega Bay, Bodega Volunteer Fire, and Goldridge joined the search by ground, along with state and county park rangers, Stoerzinger said.

About 20 minutes into the search, the Henry 1 crew found the kayak, empty and adrift several miles down the coast from Doran Beach. Sheriff’s Sgt. Henri Boustany, who was onboard the aircraft, was deposited on a blufftop to suit up in case he needed to get in the water for a rescue, but the kayaker was soon found by the Coast Guard about a mile north of the boat and a mile offshore.

His suit had either leaked or not been zipped completely, so it was full of water, and he was approaching hypothermic shock, according to Brett Esser, Coast Guard boatswain’s mate second class. But the man was alive and conscious after what was probably an hour in the water, Esser said.

“If he didn’t have a dry suit and the life jacket, it would have been a different story,” he said.

The man was shown into a warming compartment onboard the vessel and once on shore taken to an ambulance for a trip to the hospital.

“Lucky he had somebody looking out for him,” Stoerzinger said.

A woman who lost sight of her husband from Doran Beach at Bodega Bay helped launch the search that saved the kayaker’s life.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine