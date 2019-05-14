Old Adobe part of student engagement program

The Sonoma County Office of Education will host the culminating event for an innovative program meant to increase student engagements on Friday.

In the program, called the Rooster Fellowship, schools from around Sonoma County defined what student engagement would look like and surveyed their students nearly every week for the whole year.

They tried different initiatives and tested them with the surveys to see what was working and what wasn’t. By the end of the year, several of the classrooms were able to measurably increase student engagement. With proof of what works, they’ll work to use those strategies throughout their school or district.

The participating schools will present what they’ve done and learned on Friday.

Old Adobe Charter School educators will share their efforts to increase engagement in one first-grade class.