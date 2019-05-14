Empire’s Athletes of the Year honored

The best Athletes and Scholar/Athletes from Petaluma high schools were recently honored at the All-Empire Athletes and Scholar/Athletes Sports Ceremony sponsored by the Press Democrat.

Athletes from each Redwood Empire High School were recognized at the gala event.

Mia Santander and Joe Lampe were honored as Casa Grande’s Athletes of the Year. Samveda Rukmangadhan and Ian MKissick were selected Casa’s Scholar/Athletes of the Year.

Tessa Lambert and Connor Pedersen were chosen Petaluma High’s Athletes of the Year. Lillian Catarozoli and Griffin Epstein were chosen the Trojans’ Scholar/Athletes of the year.

Alexandra Saisi and Austin Fetter were selected St. Vincent High’s Athletes of the Year. Shelby Murphy and Jonathan Carlson were picked St. Vincent’s Scholar/Atheletes of the Year.

Connor Barbato of Rancho Cotate was selected Athlete of the Year for large schools. Gabrielle Peterson from Healdsburg was picked female Athlete of the Year for large schools.

Jose Fernandez of Upper Lake was chosen small school athlete of the year. Tehya Bird from Cloverdale was picked small school female athlete of the year.

David Mertz from Santa Rosa High was selected large school Scholar/Athlete of the Year. Mary Almy from Cardinal Newman was picked large school female Scholar/Athlete of the Year. Andre Williams from Sonoma Academy was selected small school Scholar/Athlete of the year. Adriana Lopez from Upper Lake was named small school Scholar/Athlete of the Year.