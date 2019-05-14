Suspected Petaluma AT&T store theft leads to high-speed chase on Highway 101

A purported theft at an AT&T store in Petaluma Monday evolved into a high-speed police chase, leading to a crash on Highway 101.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m., Petaluma police received a report of a robbery from an AT&T store in the Washington Square shopping center, according to a prepared statement from the police department. Store employees reported two men cut the cables on display items, stealing several iPads and iPhones, before leaving the store and fleeing in a black Mercedes.

Petaluma police quickly spotted the car and gave chase. The Mercedes drove south on the freeway at speeds of over 100 mph, police said, before crashing into a gray Ford Mustang about a mile north of the Olompali State Park exit in Marin County. No injuries were reported in the crash, Marin CHP spokesman Andrew Barclay said in an email.

Dareion Cole, 30, of Richmond, was arrested. Two other suspects, Patrick Gray, 30, of Richmond, and Frank Gray, 31, of Berkeley, fled on foot and were caught by police in an open area west of the freeway, police said.

Cole was cited for possession of burglary tools and released. Both Grays were booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of burglary, police said. Frank Gray remained in jail Monday night on $100,000 bail, jail records show. Patrick Gray was no longer in the local jail Monday night and his whereabouts were unknown. He has a no bail felony warrant in Contra Costa County, Petaluma police said.