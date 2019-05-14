Suspected Petaluma AT&T store theft leads to high-speed chase on Highway 101

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 14, 2019, 8:43AM
Updated 15 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A purported theft at an AT&T store in Petaluma Monday evolved into a high-speed police chase, leading to a crash on Highway 101.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m., Petaluma police received a report of a robbery from an AT&T store in the Washington Square shopping center, according to a prepared statement from the police department. Store employees reported two men cut the cables on display items, stealing several iPads and iPhones, before leaving the store and fleeing in a black Mercedes.

Petaluma police quickly spotted the car and gave chase. The Mercedes drove south on the freeway at speeds of over 100 mph, police said, before crashing into a gray Ford Mustang about a mile north of the Olompali State Park exit in Marin County. No injuries were reported in the crash, Marin CHP spokesman Andrew Barclay said in an email.

Dareion Cole, 30, of Richmond, was arrested. Two other suspects, Patrick Gray, 30, of Richmond, and Frank Gray, 31, of Berkeley, fled on foot and were caught by police in an open area west of the freeway, police said.

Cole was cited for possession of burglary tools and released. Both Grays were booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of burglary, police said. Frank Gray remained in jail Monday night on $100,000 bail, jail records show. Patrick Gray was no longer in the local jail Monday night and his whereabouts were unknown. He has a no bail felony warrant in Contra Costa County, Petaluma police said.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine