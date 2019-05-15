Outside Lands reveals daily lineup

Outside Lands released its daily lineup Tuesday, about three months before concertgoers watch more than 75 acts take the stage at Golden Gate Park.

Friday’s headliners are punk-rockers Blink 182 and Twenty One Pilots, along with folk band The Lumineers. But the rest of the weekend’s headlining acts span a variety of genres. Childish Gambino, Flume and Hozier take the main stage Saturday, while Paul Simon, Kygo and Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals are Sunday’s main attractions.

The music fest is slated from Aug. 9-11, and tickets cost $155-$355, excluding fees. For more information, visit sfoutsidelands.com.

Below is the daily lineup.

Friday

Headliners: Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots and The Lumineers

Other acts:

Lil Wayne

Counting Crows

Flying Lotus 3D

The Neighborhood

Lauren Daigle

San Holo

Yaeji

Masego

Luttrell

The California Honeydrops

Cautious Clay

half•alive

The Marías

BrasstracksP-Lo

Taylor Bennett

Miya Folick

Grateful Shred

Boyfriend

Rainbow Girls

The Seshen

------

Saturday

Headliners: Childish Gambino, Flume and Hozier

Other acts:

RL Grime

Ella Mai

Alina Baraz

Santigold

Better Oblivion Community Center

Big Wild

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

Wallows

Phosphorescent

Tierra Whack

NoMBe

Justin Martin

Bea Miller

Shallou

CupCakKe

Caamp

Still Woozy

ALLBLACK

Delacey

Altin Gün

Amo Amo

Fat

------

Sunday

Headliners: Paul Simon, Kygo and Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals

Paul Simon

Kygo

Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals

Leon Bridges

Kacey Musgraves

Mavis Staples

Bebe Rexha

Sheck Wes

Toro y Moi

Denzel Curry

Bob Moses

Judah & the Lion

DJ Koze

Nahko And Medicine For The People

Dean Lewis

Cherry Glazerr

Weyes Blood

PJ Morton

The Funk Hunters

MorMor

SYML

Leven Kali

Alex Lahey

Jupiter & Okwess

Sandy’s