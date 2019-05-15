Outside Lands reveals daily lineup

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 15, 2019, 8:47AM

Outside Lands released its daily lineup Tuesday, about three months before concertgoers watch more than 75 acts take the stage at Golden Gate Park.

Friday’s headliners are punk-rockers Blink 182 and Twenty One Pilots, along with folk band The Lumineers. But the rest of the weekend’s headlining acts span a variety of genres. Childish Gambino, Flume and Hozier take the main stage Saturday, while Paul Simon, Kygo and Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals are Sunday’s main attractions.

The music fest is slated from Aug. 9-11, and tickets cost $155-$355, excluding fees. For more information, visit sfoutsidelands.com.

Below is the daily lineup.

Friday

Headliners: Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots and The Lumineers

Other acts:

Lil Wayne

Counting Crows

Flying Lotus 3D

The Neighborhood

Lauren Daigle

San Holo

Yaeji

Masego

Luttrell

The California Honeydrops

Cautious Clay

half•alive

The Marías

BrasstracksP-Lo

Taylor Bennett

Miya Folick

Grateful Shred

Boyfriend

Rainbow Girls

The Seshen

Saturday

Headliners: Childish Gambino, Flume and Hozier

Other acts:

RL Grime

Ella Mai

Alina Baraz

Santigold

Better Oblivion Community Center

Big Wild

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

Wallows

Phosphorescent

Tierra Whack

NoMBe

Justin Martin

Bea Miller

Shallou

CupCakKe

Caamp

Still Woozy

ALLBLACK

Delacey

Altin Gün

Amo Amo

Fat

Sunday

Headliners: Paul Simon, Kygo and Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals

Leon Bridges

Kacey Musgraves

Mavis Staples

Bebe Rexha

Sheck Wes

Toro y Moi

Denzel Curry

Bob Moses

Judah & the Lion

DJ Koze

Nahko And Medicine For The People

Dean Lewis

Cherry Glazerr

Weyes Blood

PJ Morton

The Funk Hunters

MorMor

SYML

Leven Kali

Alex Lahey

Jupiter & Okwess

Sandy’s

