We built this city

We built this city! Welcome to Geometrocity architects in McKinley Elementary’s third-grade class are using geometry skills to design and build their own metropolis as part of a multilevel instructional focus. Teacher Matthew DeLucia-Zeltzer, aka Mr. D-Z, explains that in Phase One of the project, students are reviewing and previewing geometric terms to earn their “permits” to build. Phase Two begins when students create blueprint plans — with specific geometric requirements — for nine separate but interconnected sections of their city. Once all permits have been approved and blueprints are in the works, the construction begins. The young scholars add specific 3D shapes and face an engineering challenge by adding a superhighway or public rail system as part of the project. The students presented their final Geometrocity masterpieces this week and invited their transitional kindergarten buddies to visit.

—

The River Montessori Charter School Transitional kindergarten/kindergarten class released its butterflies that started as caterpillars earlier this week. The students learned each stage as they developed into butterflies before releasing them yesterday, shares Kelly Griffith Mannion, executive director and superintendent of River Montessori. Each student created his/her own song to wish the butterflies a wonderful journey. “I just love how uninhibited they were about making up a song and singing it in front of their class. My day is filled with so many issues and meetings as a superintendent, but the world stops when a child asks to come in my office and read something they wrote,” she says. “One skilled songwriter wrote about going to a restaurant with his family, and included an adorable picture. He was so proud of his work,” notes Mannion. Also happening at RMCS, the fourth and fifth-grade students spent last week at the Mosaic Project in Felton. They participated in a transformative week-long experience in the woods with students from diverse backgrounds and schools all over the Bay Area learning to communicate and make connections with the specific goal of learning how to co-exist in a diverse world. “MOSAIC’S (Mutual Respect, Open-Mindedness, Self-Respect, Attitude, Individuality, Community) mission is to work toward a peaceful future by uniting children of diverse backgrounds, providing them with essential community building skills and empowering them to become peacemakers. This complementary work with youth and adults supports young peacemakers through a wider reach to communities through schools, community-based organizations, and workplaces,” explains Mannion.

—

Loma Vista Immersion Academy received a Circle of Excellence Award from Sonoma State University on May 8. The recognition was for the school’s collaborative work with student teachers and dual immersion. Principal Jorge Arvizu said he is proud of his school community’s efforts and partnership leading to this very special award presented by our local Cal State University campus.

—

Bull in a China Shop was one of the competitive events at this year’s Sonoma County Office of Education Robotics Challenge first reported on in last week’s column. In this event, students needed to design and program an autonomous robot — with no remote controls — with the ability to push 10 items of different sizes and weights out of a ring three feet in diameter in the shortest time period. Waugh School District (Meadow and Corona Creek elementary schools) received second place based on the performance of their entry.

—

Westside relays! Eastside relays! No matter what side you find yourself on you are a winner. Students came together at two different events this week to display their sportsmanship and athletic prowess in track and field meets. Both events enlist the help of high school students to help manage the activities of the day and assist local coaches. This time-honored tradition is a favorite memory of many students during their upper elementary school years. Great job, all!

—

What a busy time of year for all but students at St. Vincent Elementary (SVES) report they have been busy out and about on trips all around the region. This week the Kindergarten, First and Second Graders went to Safari West. “From the Yellow School bus to seeing giraffe’s up close, the kids, teachers, and parents had a blast” shares Danielle Rynning, Admissions Coordinator for SVES. “What an amazing adventure for everyone.” Meanwhile, Mrs. Almond’s sixth-grade class went to Oracle Park to learn about statistics and how numbers play a big part in baseball. The entire class now knows how to calculate the WHIP, ERA, slugging percentage and batting averages. What a great day at the yard!

—

Study Sync, an established local company focused on in-class products for educators and students through text, imagery, motion graphics and a variety of video productions is hosting an open casting call for their upcoming instructional videos. Anyone from 12-19 years old who loves acting is invited to attend the open casting call on Saturday, May 18th from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Study Sync Studios at 617 2nd Street, Suite B in the historic Foundry Wharf area of Petaluma. For more information about this event please email production@studysync.com.

(Maureen Highland is a Petaluma mother and executive director for the Petaluma Educational Foudation. She can be reached at schools@arguscourier.com)