At farm surrounded by Petaluma, housing to displace goats

One of the last remaining rural properties in the neighborhoods of east Petaluma, a vestige of the city’s agricultural past, may soon be developed into a small seven-home subdivision, once again raising the question of how best to balance the community’s heritage with the current need for housing.

The Historic and Cultural Preservation Committee dove into that debate Tuesday, reviewing a proposal for the Sartori family’s 1.5-acre property at 1416 Casa Grande Rd. that would divide the land into seven lots, preserve the existing colonial residence, and add six new single-family homes.

The historic site is notable to many Petaluma residents that pass through the intersection at South McDowell Boulevard and Casa Grande Road. It’s home to the beloved goats, Billy and Blondie, that help sustain the land, and often rest on the rusted wheelbarrow near the sidewalk.

“They’ll be well taken care of,” assured Ralph Sartori, whose family has lived there for almost a century.

To build the new homes, which would include the construction of access roads to both McDowell and Casa Grande, four buildings on the property would need to be demolished, including the oldest structure, the 109-year-old barn at the western corner of the lot.

According to a historical resource evaluation of the project, of the five buildings on the property, the only one eligible for historic designation is the Sartori’s colonial revival home, which was built in 1925.

However, multiple HCPC members called for the preservation of the barn to maintain the visual connection to the history of the property.

But by doing so, it would essentially eliminate a one-story home from the proposed subdivision.

“If the barn goes, the idea that this was ever a farm, a creamery or anything goes with it,” said Committee Chair Terry Kosewic, who compared the project to a similar debate six years ago involving the Hansen House further north on McDowell Boulevard. “To me, you lose the entire historic concept of a farm. All you have is an old house again that may have history to it.”

Before east Petaluma was developed over the last 40 years to accommodate the growing suburban needs of the city, it was an agricultural hub, home to many prosperous farmers that propped up the local economy.

Sartori’s grandfather was one of those pioneering ranchers, and founded Cream Cup Farms, raising cattle on a 155-acre property that was once divided by Lakeville Highway – well before McDowell Boulevard had been constructed.

At one point, the land was sold to a developer, who built the homes that now populate many of the adjacent neighborhoods. The family regained the land after financial issues forced the developer to sell the remaining parcels back to his mother, Sartori said.

The HCPC was overall complimentary of the architectural design of the craftsman homes proposed for the subdivision, and elements like the white picket fences in the front yards that would replicate the style of the Sartori’s home.

The lots range from approximately 6,000 to 7,000 square feet, with a mixture of one- and two-story homes. In addition to landscape buffering, an eight-foot double-sided wood fence would be constructed to reduce noise pollution and provide privacy to the homes facing the intersection.

The project will go in front of the planning commission and city council later this year to earn all the necessary approvals.

“I understand current realities, economic realities and the need for more housing,” said committee member Kit Schlich. “This really does tear me in two directions. I just think we’re in danger of losing a lot of our agricultural architecture, like a barn. They’re pretty rare in town, and I could really support saving the barn and building on the remaining acreage.”

