Special classified workers honored by county

Two valuable employees from the Old Adobe Union School District were among 18 classified school employees nominated for County Emplyee of the Year by their school districts for outstanding work in creating and maintaining positive school environments for Sonoma County students.

Among the nominees in the running for the award presented by the Sonoma County Office of Education were Tony Lopez who works in maintenance and operations in at Sonoma Mountain Charter School and Colleen Heaney, the kitchen manager at La Tercera Elementary School.

“What makes Tony so incredibly special is not what he does every day that is listed in his job description, but it’s what he does as the ‘champion’ of our school, wrote Sonoma Mountain Charter School Principal Michele Gochberg.

“Tony connects with every child and every adult, every day. He buzzes joyfully around our campus, and he greets everyone with a friendly, ‘Hola!’ Tony is always there, the minute a student’s behavior is escalating, with a calm reassurance and redirection.

“Tony is a buddy to many students, as he offers a safe and nonjudgmental space for students to be when they need to self-regulate and take a break.”

“Colleen is one of the most consistently upbeat employees in the district<,” said Old Adobe District Superintendent Craig Conte in nominating Heaney.

“She comes to work each day with a smile on her face, and that smile stays in place all day long, no matter what may occur during the course of the workday. She communicates with all the school staff in a cheerful manner and is consistent in her upbeat approach with children.

“The students at La Tercera all adore her and look forward to the lunch period, not only for the delicious meals her team prepares, but also for her warm and heartfelt greeting to each one of them.”