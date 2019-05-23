Petaluma classroom uses data, hands-on activities to engage students

Old Adobe Elementary first graders in Jenna Green and Cecilie Stuelpe’s shared classroom this school year got a hands-on education. Each day, the teachers asked the students a question: “Was class so interesting that you didn’t want to leave?”

Most days, many of the 6- and 7-year-olds wanted to answer “yes,” but some worried that it would mean that they would then have to spend the night at school.

“We had to talk about the question and explain we meant it metaphorically, not literally,” Stuelpe said.

The east Petaluma classroom was part of a pilot program designed to increase student engagement. Instead of just testing students to see how well they know a topic, the program trained teachers to check in with students daily and track how well each lesson captured their attention.

“Many educators have a slightly dysfunctional relationship with data,” said Jessica Progulske, program coordinator for student supports at the county office of education. “There are always test scores, but what we’re lacking is data that tells us early on how we’re doing for kids.”

Now in its third year, the program called the Rooster Fellowship takes members from participating school districts — administrators, teachers, support staff, which are known as a wedge — and trains them throughout the year on techniques to increase engagement. Each wedge receives $3,000 in implementation funds.

The fellowship, sponsored by the Sonoma County Office of Education and Kaiser Permanente, costs $100,000, Progulske said.

The wedges meet monthly to talk about their experiences and share ideas. Some techniques include classroom circle time, which helps students feel heard and increases empathy, which in turn boosts engagement, Progulske said.

“It’s not just about making kids feel good,” she said. “It’s about creating conditions to facilitate learning.”

Six campuses throughout Sonoma County participated in the program this year, including a class at Casa Grande High School. Last week, the educators convened at the Hotel Petaluma for the culminating session of the year and to share their success.

The Old Adobe contingent shared activities they did to try and specifically engage female students and those on a subsidized lunch program, the target populations. The students kept a daily journal, they went on gallery walks, participated in empathy interviews and held plenty of hands-on maker activities.

“We did journal writing and found they like to share their stories,” Green said. “The girls like hands-on activities, art, drawing. We had them design a new dog toy and pitch it to the rest of the class.”

After reading books about toys that come to life, the students brought in toys of their own and imagined what adventures they would have if they became real. They self-published their stories and they will be on display at Copperfield’s Books.

Frequent check-ins were helpful. Green said she learned not to assume that her students were happy.

If anything, the check-ins provided a trove of valuable data. The Old Adobe students used tablets to rate their level of engagement each day, which was captured in a graph. At the culminating event for the Rooster fellows, the educators displayed their engagement graphs, clearly denoting which lessons engaged students and which could be improved.

“I learned to talk to your students about their learning experience,” Stuelpe said. “I will always be collecting data about how my students are doing.”

