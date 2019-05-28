Roads, parks set for upgrades in Petaluma budget

With red ink looming, city officials this week approved a balanced preliminary budget for the upcoming fiscal year, one that features a robust plan to boost Petaluma’s aging infrastructure.

The city has been deliberating its 2019-20 budget of $198.5 million in recent weeks, highlighted by a $17 million increase on capital projects to reconstruct derelict streets, update vital water infrastructure and realize long-deferred park maintenance.

“This is due in part to a healthy and strong-performing economy,” said City Manager Peggy Flynn. “We’ve seen increases in our revenues, specifically our sales and property taxes, impact fees for development, and permit fees for new construction. That said, the last recession has taught us not to rely on a seemingly ever-expanding economy, and demonstrates the need for continued and intentional financial prudence.”

Balancing the $50.3 million General Fund budget, which covers core city services, required financial patchwork that pulled approximately $1.5 million from two sources: $900,000 in cost reductions, including a commitment to ease risk management practices across the agency, and a $600,000 injection from Petaluma’s transient occupancy taxes on overnight stays.

The TOT has become a necessary lifeline in recent years, with transfers to the General Fund growing annually.

General Fund expenditures are increasing by about $2.4 million compared to 2018-19. The uptick is partially due to rising salaries and benefits for city workers, as well as the addition of six new firefighter-paramedics to staff the third ambulance, a longtime goal for a department that’s been setting records in calls for service each year.

However, rising pension obligations continue to mire financial forecasts. The city has bought down nearly $8 million in PERS obligations, and many current employees have elected to assume a share of the costs to help with savings.

Still, unless a new revenue source is established, city officials project that a $1.9 million deficit at the end of fiscal year 2022 will reach $16.3 million by 2025.

“The budget balancing strategies are not intended to be ongoing, are unsustainable and are only meant to get us through fiscal year ’20,” said Finance Director Corey Garberolio. “A plan must be initiated going into the future to solve the ongoing structural deficit.”

The approximately $38.9 million capital improvement projects list includes a combined $4.6 million to partially reconstruct Sonoma Mountain Parkway this summer and Maria Drive next year, part of a larger street maintenance operation that’s been elevated by state gas tax funds.

More than half of Petaluma’s capital expenditures this year will be for the Public Works and Utilities Department to pursue numerous water-related projects. One of the most visible for east Petaluma residents is the replacement of about 6,000 faulty water service pipelines.

Other major undertakings like Phase 4 of the Denman Reach flood control project, the ongoing LED retrofit of public lights citywide, and pedestrian safety enhancements at 120 different crosswalks will continue.

A budget of approximately $3.8 million is being used for planning and construction phases of the Rainier crosstown connector undercrossing project. The $15 million first phase is estimated to begin next year. More details will be shared at a city council workshop on Rainier July 8.

Public Works officials will continue ongoing preliminary work to prepare for a possible river dredging project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The federal agency did not include the project in its 2019 work plan, but local officials are optimistic better news may be coming in 2020.

“All the signs are they’re getting this project ready to go next summer,” said Jason Beatty, Deputy Director of Public Works. “We’re hopeful, and we’ll keep pushing for it.”

In the first year with Measure M funds for park maintenance, Petaluma is using an injection of $519,000 to fill longstanding vacancies in the parks department, perform pathway enhancements along the Lynch Creek Trail, and conduct maintenance work at various parks throughout the city.

Petaluma officials are also going forward with the $6.4 million baseball field addition to the community sports complex on East Washington Street in the fall, and taking on improvement projects at Shollenberger and Lucchesi parks next year.

