Petaluma schools ready to welcome summer

McNear Elementary School witnessed many talented stars born on Friday evening as students took the stage and performed in the school’s Variety Show. The event was wonderfully entertaining, but it was also noted it provided opportunities for students to display bravery, creativity and talent that all contribute to student success in other areas of their academic and personal growth. Last week’s variety show followed an exciting Open House and Art Show where young artists displayed their own painting, artistic creations and more. Congratulations to all the amazing performers and artists.

—

Also making performance news is Wayne Houchin. According to our friends at McKinley School, Houchin is a magician who travels the world and has his own Discovery Channel show, “Breaking Magic”. Students were captivated by the master of mystery when he came to entertain the student body last week. Both adults and youngsters couldn’t believe their eyes when watching the well-known magician perform his tricks. It was a magical day for the McKinley Mustangs.

—

Wilson’s Wildcats also welcomed a special guest to campus when the entire student body had an opportunity to hear from author Adam Rubin, and get a few laughs in regarding his new book, “High Five.” The event was made possible by Copperfield’s Books who frequently hosts author’s visits at local schools and Wilson School librarian, Mrs. Osman.

—

Cinnabar School has spent the past few weeks getting ready to wrap up the school year with special activities and field trips. Superintendent/principal Sandy Doyle shares, Mrs. Anne’s second grade class enjoyed a field trip to Charles Schultz Museum in Santa Rosa to learn all about drawing, writing, the history and creation of Snoopy and the Peanuts gang. Doyle also reports that students from many Petaluma-area schools were recognized for their writing talents at the Gateway Reading Council Young Writer’s Award 2019. Tristan Pauline represented Cinnabar School. He’s in Mrs. Powell’s second-grade class, and wrote a poem about “Cheetahs.” It was an inspiring event to be part of, and we congratulate Tristian on sharing his poem at this gathering.

—

Cast your vote! It was an exciting process for the entire student body at St. Vincent Elementary School during the recent student council elections for the 2019-2020 school year. SVES’ Danielle Rynning announced the campaigns began in early May where the candidates had to write a 150-300-word essay explaining what Leadership mean to them and why they would make a good Council Officer. Then they waged a positive and spirited campaign including posters displayed in the hallways and speeches in front of the entire student body. “I was quite impressed with these sixth and seventh grade candidates, they are articulate and well spoken” says Rynning. Voting Day was in mid-May with even Kindergarteners casting ballots received an “I voted” sticker. “ We are teaching these kids that every vote counts and how a democracy works. We encourage our students to use their voice in a respect manner to evoke change and show their leadership skills.”

—

At Meadow Elementary and Corona Creek Elementary the end of the school year means lacing up their tennis shoes and hitting the road for the annual Tulip Trot event! This year, celebrating its third consecutive year of hosting the combined school race, students from the Waugh District invite friends and family to participate in the 5K Tulip Trot or Tiny Trot programs on June 2 from 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. All proceeds for this fundraiser will benefit the MCCPTA and the Waugh School district students and teachers. The race course for the 5K is around the Kenilworth neighborhood. The 1-mile Tiny Trot taking place on the Corona Creek campus track.

—

Petaluma mayor, Teresa Barrett, and school board member, Mady Cloud, attended the Petaluma Adult School ESL (English as a Second Language) Promotion ceremony on Thursday, May 16th. Catherine Crotty, ESL/CTE Coordinator & Instructor for Petaluma City Schools’ Adult School program mentioned several students received PAS Inspiring Student Awards for their dedication to improving their education. Congratulations to these members of the Class of 2019!

(Maureen Highland is a Petaluma mother and executive director for the Petaluma Educational Foundation. She can be reached at schools@arguscourier.com)