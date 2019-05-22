High surf advisory issued as strong waves slam Bay Area coast

Intense waves are expected to pound the Northern California coast through Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the Bay Area because of waves as high as 20 feet.

“Beach visitors, surfers, fisherman and others visiting beaches should be prepared for rapidly building seas with dangerous crashing waves in the surf zone,” the weather service said.

The advisory is expected to end Wednesday at 9 p.m.