$36 million in repairs coming to county roads, here’s where

Sonoma County has approved its list of local roads slated for major repairs in the next two years — part of a $36 million effort to improve dozens of unincorporated byways that suffer from potholes and other wear.

The 51 miles of roads were selected from a 1,370-mile road network that stretches across the region outside of cities and remains perennially among the worst in the Bay Area despite a now-five year $112 million surge in spending.

Each year during that period, the board has settled on its next batch of road segments to repair. Factors have included traffic volume, importance for the regional economy and condition of the road.

Inclusion on the list is likened by some die-hard road advocates to winning an Oscar.

“We kind of feel like this is the Academy Awards nominations coming up,” Santa Rosa resident Craig Harrison, founder of the nonprofit Save Our Sonoma Roads, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “Every year, people are at the edge of their seats, ‘Is my road going to be on this?’ I think they’ve come up with a good list of roads.”

Officials are frank about the poor shape of the county’s road network, ranked among the worst in the nine-county Bay Area for more than a decade. The network is also among the largest, second only to San Jose.

“Yes, our roads are bad,” said Supervisor Susan Gorin, who represents eastern Santa Rosa and the greater Sonoma Valley. “There are a couple roads that probably needed to get on there, but have faith, community; we will hit the roads that desperately need it.”

Since 2014, the county has applied its state gas-tax funds and tapped discretionary dollars from the general fund to chip away at a massive maintenance backlog, estimated in 2017 at more than $1.4 billion by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

To date in its stepped-up effort, the county has acted to repair or repave 380 miles using $112 million, including $93 million from the general fund — the largest discretionary outlay among the state’s 58 counties over that time, according to Supervisor James Gore.

“I’m very proud to be on that board,” said Gore, who oversees much of north county. “But I also want to thank everybody for your patience, because I’m in the same situation — I live on a crap road. I’m kind of scared to pave it, because I’d be accused of playing favorites to myself and my family.”

A handful of residents who spoke at the meeting vented frustration that their road or those they frequently travel have been neglected for years and left off the list. For such roads that don’t merit inclusion on the main list, the county sets aside $1 million every two years to address repairs.

The county’s money doesn’t stretch far enough to get to them all, said Johannes Hoevertsz, the public works director. It takes a continued push to chip away at the problem, he said. In the past two weeks, the Board of Supervisors has approved road contracts totaling $14.7 million for work to be completed this year. Another $650,000 in federal grant funding will go to make upgrades with striping and rumble strips on the 7-mile Lakeville Highway outside of Petaluma.