‘Women’s bodies are not political playgrounds’: Students rally against abortion bans

Dozens of Santa Rosa High students walked out of school Wednesday to protest restrictive abortion laws passed this year in more than a dozen states.

They chanted “This is what democracy looks like!” and “My body, my choice!” as they marched down Mendocino Avenue to Old Courthouse Square, holding handmade signs.

“We’re walking out to defend our rights because women’s bodies are not political playgrounds,” said Amy Crebs, a 16-year-old junior who helped organize the march. “Teen activism is really important right now, more than ever.”

The walkout came a day after thousands of women across the country marched in opposition of anti- abortion bills passed in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, Missouri and Mississippi.

Santa Rosa High students, who have final exams next week, said they felt the momentum and needed to speak out.

“I’m here because I don’t think it’s right that men have the right to take away women’s choices,” said Amil Al-Bakari, a 16-year-old Santa Rosa High sophomore.

On May 15, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a controversial bill that bans nearly all abortions, with no exceptions for victims of rape and incest. Doctors could face up to 99 years in prison for performing an abortion.

Missouri lawmakers two days later passed a bill that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — as early as six weeks into a pregnancy — and makes no exception for rape or incest.

The Santa Rosa High School march was organized by two students, Crebs and 18-year-old Jenisse Lara. They spread word about it over the last few days on Facebook and Instagram.

“The youth is politically silenced, so we cannot allow ourselves to be socially silenced,” Crebs said. “We have the energy and resilience to fight for our rights and use our voices until politicians listen.”

Shannon Steele, a Santa Rosa business owner, was out running afternoon errands when she stopped to see her daughter, Nayeli Scott, at Old Courthouse Square, where 300 women and men took part in a similar rally Tuesday afternoon.

“I support her. She feels strongly about it,” said Steele, who has attended the Women’s March with her daughter. “It’s obviously important to the kids. They are the future. We have to listen to them eventually.”

Steven Patterson of Sacramento was out on a walk when he came across the students in downtown Santa Rosa.

“I’m very struck by it, young girls sticking up for their rights,” Patterson said. “Thank God.”

Parents were informed via email Wednesday about the Santa Rosa High walkout, after administrators became aware of it in the morning, Principal Kimberly Clissold said. Concerned about traffic, she said, school employees accompanied student on the march, though no safety issues arose.