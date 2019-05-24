BottleRock Aftershows provide concert fun for less

A few years ago I wondered who could possibly want to attend a concert after spending 10 hours at a festival. Although I’ve attended my fair share, I’ve rarely felt the need to keep partying after a festival, especially after forking over and more than $350 on a ticket.

Over the last few years, BottleRock, which at first seemed to struggle to find its identity, became exactly what its title boasts — a wine lover’s musical paradise.

It’s full of bands one would find while searching for radio stations in the car and the kind that sells out of VIP tickets before general admission because the majority of the people who attend the festival have the extra money to spend.

When the BottleRock Aftershows were first introduced, I thought it was silly for the festival organizers to start a number of the Aftershows just as the headliners were about to take the stage. I came up blank as to who would bother leaving a festival three hours early to catch another show, other than festival champions (the type of people who chase festival after festival) and people who couldn’t buy tickets to BottleRock in time.

Then, it hit me— these shows aren’t necessarily meant for the people who can afford to go to both. They’re the best option for those who couldn’t get a day off of work, much less a whole weekend.

Let’s face it, working people rarely have hundreds of dollars to spare, nor the time to take a vacation. But it’s the little joys, like experiencing live music, that pushes us to get through 40- hour weeks, second jobs and those extra side hustles.

Sure, there are single- day tickets but at $159, those tickets are still more than four times as expensive than a ticket to see The Regrettes and The Against Me! at August Hall. And tickets to see Big Boi with The Soul Rebels just down the street from the festival are less than a third of the price of that single- day ticket.

As in previous years, there is sure to be an overflow of people sobering up to drive home, people who like a band enough to see them twice in one day and the people who just plain have enough energy to party late into the night.

But falling in line with late-night festivals such as Mutek and Noise pop, BottleRock Aftershows are convenient for the people who work the late shift and boast the type of artists you’ll be glad to have caught at a smaller venue.

Check out a full list of BottleRock Aftershows below:

Wednesday, May 22:

• lovelytheband at August Hall, San Francisco

Thursday, May 23:

• Neon Trees at August Hall, San Francisco

• Marian Hill at Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco

• lovelytheband at Ace of Spades, Sacramento

Friday, May 24

Gary Clark Jr. at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

Cypress Hill at UC Theater, Berkeley

Against Me! at August Hall, San Francisco

Saturday, May 25

Big Boi at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa*

The Teskey Brothers at The Chapel, San Francisco

Sunday, May 26

Chevy Metal at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa*

Estefany Gonzalez writes the Nightbeats music column, which runs twice a month in The Press Democrat.