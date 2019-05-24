SMART seeking earlier vote on sales tax

Top officials at the North Bay’s commuter rail agency said this week they expect a citizen-led campaign will be formed in the next month to push for early renewal of SMART’s sales-tax funding as soon as the March election.

SMART is targeting the state’s primary based on expectations of greater turnout from progressive voters who may back the quarter-cent measure as they choose from a growing list of Democrats running for president. The rail agency also hopes to avoid competing with Sonoma County’s transportation authority, which appears poised to seek early renewal of its own quarter-cent sales tax for road and highway upgrades during the general election in November 2020.

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit board won’t make a decision whether to seek early extension of the 20-year tax until this fall. The move would represent the single largest test of public support for the 21-month-old rail service since passage of its current sales tax, Measure Q, in 2008. It received 70% of the vote after a similar ballot measure narrowly failed in 2006.

Farhad Mansourian, SMART’s general manager, signaled that the agency and its allies will seek to tout successes since the first passenger trains starting running in August 2017. To date, the SMART has carried more than 1.2 million riders.

“We’re no longer selling an idea,” Mansourian said Wednesday during a meeting with The Press Democrat’s editorial board. “We’re asking to keep what you have. We’re still in our infancy, and committed to getting better. We’ll commit to work hard and continue to make the vision a reality.”

The rail agency and its supporters will be tasked with reselling voters on a transit project that remains unfinished more than a decade after it was first authorized, with development costs that have soared significantly beyond initial projections. They stand at $448 million for the current 43-mile line; original estimates pegged buildout of the entire 70-mile system at $450 million.

“A lot of the uncertainty that existed before isn’t there now,” said Erin McGrath, SMART’s chief financial officer. “We know what the pitfalls are. We know what it takes to get to Cloverdale. We’re not starting from scratch.”

Mansourian would not share this week tentative dates for extending service north to the cities of Healdsburg and Cloverdale or say when the agency planned to add a second station in Petaluma, which accounts for the greatest share of SMART riders in Sonoma County. Those projects, which together are estimated to cost $375 million, plus the rail agency’s rising operational spending — on debt, labor and fuel — loom among its largest hurdles in fulfilling the original Larkspur-to-Cloverdale line promised to voters.

A multi-use pathway planned to parallel the railway also stands only partially built. Original projections put the project’s cost at $91 million, but so far $57 million has been spent to complete about 18 miles of the bicycle and pedestrian trail.

Meanwhile, the $55 million Larkspur station is scheduled to be finished by year’s end, as is a new downtown Novato station paid for by the city, Mansourian said. Extension of service to Windsor is slated for late 2021, at a price of $55 million, bringing total capital costs to more than $569 million. Ultimately, SMART officials said, the entire planned project is expected to cost more than $944 million — about twice the original estimate.