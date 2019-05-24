Rico, veteran Petaluma police dog, dies at 14

Rico, a veteran Petaluma Police Department canine who was feared by criminals and loved by children, has died, the department said. He was 14.

Born in the Netherlands in 2005, Rico came to Petaluma in 2006 and was partnered with Officer Michael Page.

As Officer Page’s crime fighting partner, Rico apprehended suspects and sniffed out narcotics, the department said in a press release.

“Rico developed a reputation of excellence in police dog services that would garner respect, recognition and requests from local, state, and federal partners in the pursuit of criminals, drug trafficking, and officer safety,” the statement said. “Rico’s abilities contributed to the success of the first narcotics interdiction campaign in the county. Rico won numerous trophies and titles at canine competitions for many years and he loved the opportunity to engage with our community at all levels, especially with youth.”

Rico was responsible for the seizure of thousands of pounds of illegal drugs, millions of dollars in drug related currency and assets, and hundreds of suspect apprehensions and surrenders, the department said.

In 2013, Rico’s career ended abruptly after he jumped from a second story balcony and sustained life-threatening injuries. The Department and the community rallied around Rico, and donations poured in to pay for the expensive medical procedures necessary to save his life.

Rico retired with the Page family in Petaluma. In retirement, Rico continued warm the hearts of anyone who met him, the department said.