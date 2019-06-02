Petaluma invests in trestle rehab study

Efforts to rehabilitate the dilapidated downtown train trestle are being renewed after Petaluma officials recently approved funding to reassess the neglected landmark, but whether that will amount to any actual construction remains to be seen.

The Petaluma City Council last week adopted a budget for the upcoming fiscal year that included a $50,000 boost to evaluate the trestle. Once an economic anchor for the city’s commercial industries, the riverfront spur track has devolved into a fenced-off eyesore, and a breeding ground for vermin.

Councilman Kevin McDonnell raised the issue at a budget workshop earlier this month, prompting city staff to explore what could be done to create some energy for a project that has been relatively dormant since 2012.

“I think it’s important to not lose sight of it. It’s an important project,” McDonnell said. “If we’re going to bring all the other funding parties to the table, we need to have a little attention all the time, making everyone know that while we don’t have the money today, it’s real, and it’s on top of our next-dollar priorities.”

The allocated city capital would be used to “refresh” a comprehensive, yearlong effort in 2011 to study, design and craft all the necessary documents for the rehabilitation project, said Jason Beatty, Deputy Director of the Public Works Department.

The previous two-phase studies were funded by a $500,000 grant from the California Coastal Conservancy, which determined restoration work would cost more than $4 million.

“This would be looking at refreshing that, and also seeing if anything has changed,” Beatty said. “If there are different alternatives or ways to decrease that cost, determining what those would be.”

The railroad trestle is owned by the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit, which means the city would need a right of entry permit or a temporary easement before starting construction.

When the grant-funded studies were performed more than seven years ago, SMART was consumed by its efforts to get passenger service up and running, said spokeswoman Jeanne Mariani-Belding.

Things are far different now, she said, and she’s optimistic there may be an opportunity to move forward once the city shares its findings from the refresh.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with the City of Petaluma on plans for the old railroad trestle downtown,” Mariani-Belding said. “For many people, the trestle represents an important piece of Petaluma’s history, and this study will help determine what the best options are.”

The trestle was built in 1922 during a period of economic prosperity along the southern banks of the Petaluma River. Erected the same year as the 300-square-foot turning basin was developed, the two projects transformed the area into an epicenter of commercial activity for the entire region.

Throughout the 20th century, commerce slowly shifted away from the river as truck transport became the norm for industries moving goods across the Bay Area. The last locomotive to use the trestle ran in 1992, and it’s been closed off from the public since approximately 2000, according to city documents.

Funding remains as one of the largest question marks for the restoration project. It’s a reality that’s been lamented by trestle advocates that believe there are low-cost alternatives that could save millions, and potentially transform the structure into a vibrant riverfront walkway and event space.