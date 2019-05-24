Petaluma High hires new principal

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 24, 2019, 3:11PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Petaluma High School has hired a new principal. Justin Mori, the principal at Sonoma Valley High School, will start in Petaluma at the end of the current school year.

Mori, a Petaluma High graduate, has served as head of SVHS since last July, according to a report in the Sonoma Index-Tribune.

“It is with very mixed feelings that I announce I will be leaving my position at SVHS at the end of the year,” said Mori in an email resignation letter to the district.

“My experience at Sonoma led me to recognize my desire to serve my home community, as so many of you do, and I felt I could not pass on the opportunity when multiple positions opened,” he said.

Mori is taking over for David Stirrat, who is leaving to pursue a Ph.D. after six years as Petaluma High School principal.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine