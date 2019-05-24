Petaluma High hires new principal

Petaluma High School has hired a new principal. Justin Mori, the principal at Sonoma Valley High School, will start in Petaluma at the end of the current school year.

Mori, a Petaluma High graduate, has served as head of SVHS since last July, according to a report in the Sonoma Index-Tribune.

“It is with very mixed feelings that I announce I will be leaving my position at SVHS at the end of the year,” said Mori in an email resignation letter to the district.

“My experience at Sonoma led me to recognize my desire to serve my home community, as so many of you do, and I felt I could not pass on the opportunity when multiple positions opened,” he said.

Mori is taking over for David Stirrat, who is leaving to pursue a Ph.D. after six years as Petaluma High School principal.