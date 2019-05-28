Petaluma woman arrested after discovery of Fentanyl stash, cash

Petaluma police Sunday night arrested a woman suspected of having 102 grams of Fentanyl, according to police.

About 11 p.m., the woman was sitting in a parked car with a passenger when an officer stopped to talk to them. The passenger got out and attempted to walk away but was stopped by the officer who said he recognized the man as being on probation from a prior arrest and required to allow police to search him, officials said.

A search of the Volkswagen turned up the large amount of Fentanyl — a strong, opioid‑like drug used legally for pain management. Officers also found $3,000 in cash, digital scales and other illegal prescription medications, according to police.

Officers arrested Monica Solorio, 28, of Petaluma, suspecting her of drug sales and possession and booked her into the Sonoma County Jail. The passenger was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor charges including having drug paraphernalia and hash.