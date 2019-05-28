Man dies in Petaluma motorcycle crash

State roadway workers Tuesday morning clearing high grass along a southern Petaluma street found a crashed motorcycle and the rider’s body, according to Petaluma police.

It wasn’t clear when the male rider crashed but the Caltrans workers reported their discovery about 8:30 am., directing police and firefighters to the intersection of Lakeville Street and South McDowell Boulevard extension.

Police planned to close the area to traffic Tuesday morning so officers could search for crash evidence but drivers will be directed to nearby detours, said Petaluma police Lt. Brian Miller.

It was too early to know whether evidence will show the crash involved another vehicle, Miller said. Investigators are hoping witnesses will come forward and Miller asked anyone with information to contact officers at 707‑778‑4372.