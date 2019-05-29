Student work on display as year ends

Coming Together! Sixth graders from Old Adobe School District and Penngrove Elementary School met up at Camp Royaneh. They made lasting friendships and unforgettable memories out in beautiful Cazadero.

‑

McDowell in Westside Relays. “We were thrilled to have this opportunity after many years of not having upper grades at our school,” shares McDowell principal Lauri Anderson. Westside Relays was a stage to feature some outstanding student spirit. “We were proud to have every one of our McDowell fifth and sixth graders compete in events, sporting their McDowell wings with pride,” says Anderson.“ Our upper-grade athletes were cheered on by their fourth-grade classmates at this spirited event.” Meanwhile, McDowell TK through fifth-grade students, as part of the “It’s Elementary” program with the Santa Rosa Symphony, took a field trip to Weill Hall at Green Music Center to sing along and play along with the youth orchestra. This culminating event for the year will be followed by another year of this great partnership that is bringing music and music appreciation to the McDowell Monarchs. The visual arts have also been flourishing at McDowell Elementary through the art docent program, giving students’ families beautiful pieces to take home at the end of the great school year. There is much more fun to come in the final week at McDowell, with 6th-grade promotion, Field Day, and final awards assembly.

—

Old Adobe School students have their creative work on display at Copperfield’s Bookstore in downtown Petaluma. The “Toy Story” books were written by students in Mrs. Stuelpe’s class, and are currently on display at the bookstore for all to appreciate.

—

Harvest Christian School celebrated its graduation with the tradition of the Pool Plunge. Students, fully clothed in their usual uniforms, step up to the edge of the pool and take the celebratory “plunge” as part of the school tradition marking this very important milestone.

—

Fred the Worm was sailing along, and then his boat capsized. Sandy Doyle, superintendent/principal of Cinnabar School, shared this report with a follow-up segment, noting his life jacket got trapped under the boat and he needs help getting to it. Using paper clips, a plastic cup, a gummy worm, and a gummy lifesaver the students had to get to the “life preserver” under the boat and get it on Fred the Worm before it was too late. Thank goodness! These dedicated student teams had to work together, could not pierce any of the objects or harm (stretch) the worm to make it thinner. It was a challenging, but rewarding experiment. No animals were harmed in the learning exercise.

—

Mrs. Belove’s fourth and fifth graders at Valley Vista Elementary School made tug straps for Canine Companions this spring. Their unit of inquiry was on actions and reactions so they thought to use their actions and energy to create positive reactions for service dogs and their owners. Tug straps can be attached to almost any kind of handle so that the service dog can tug open a drawer, door or cupboard. A visit to Canine Companions to deliver the box full of tug straps capped off the whole project. What a treat to see their creations in action.

—

This spring, the Old Adobe School District and La Tercera Elementary school PTA funded an outdoor classroom. The classroom was completed with the work of many hard-working volunteers and donations from Watersavers, Crosetti Excavation and Land Clearing, and Golden State Lumber. The outdoor classroom aims to provide a comfortable and colorful outdoor area for students to learn and read in the fresh air and sunshine. The area is covered with artificial turf for comfort, eucalyptus and redwood tree rounds for seating, colorful umbrellas for sun and heat protection, and a covered whiteboard for teaching lessons. Student and recycled art brightens the area and includes a bottle cap fence, hub cap flowers, a free little library reading area and vibrant pallet benches.

